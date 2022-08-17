Expand / Collapse search
Dodge is reinvigorating the American muscle car industry with ‘electrification’: CEO Tim Kuniskis

The only way to switch consumer demand is by making electric vehicles better than gas, argues Kuniskis

Tim Kuniskis details his company’s latest efforts to develop a hybrid and electric vehicle that aligns with the Dodge consumers’ preferences on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’    video

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis discussed the company's unforeseen plunge into the electric vehicle industry, saying they would "rather shut down" than produce a vehicle that does not visually and physically embody the Dodge brand.

TIM KUNISKIS: Charger and Challenger really are the cornerstone of our brand. That's what we built this whole brand on. And everyone is very upset that they're going away. But you know what? The rules have changed. We don't want the rules to change, but they are changing, and we've got to work within those rules. So we looked at them. We looked at all the rules that are coming out, and we said, 'let's use these to our advantage and let's bring a redefinition of what performance can be.' And we're going to bring a faster, more powerful, more aggressive muscle car than we've ever launched. But we're going to do it with all battery electric. 

EV charging station

An Electric Vehicle charging station lights up green in the parking lot. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GM, FORD SAY ELECTRIC VEHICLE PRICE INCREASES HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH DEM SPENDING BILL

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis provides a unique perspective on how the push for electric vehicles has impacted the auto industry on ‘Cavuo: Coast to Coast.’ video

Dodge redefines the electric vehicle industry with the release of their plug-in hybrid Hornet

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis provides a unique perspective on how the push for electric vehicles has impacted the auto industry on ‘Cavuo: Coast to Coast.’