American Innovation

Wearable Technology Saving Limbs of Diabetes Patients

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports someone loses a limb from diabetic complications every 20 seconds. But doctors at the University of Arizona Medical Center, in Tucson, Arizona, have found a way to prevent the development of these ulcers, and it's as simple as putting on a pair of socks