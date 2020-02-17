Country star on the American Dream: Pursuing happiness is a right

Americans have the inherent right to happiness, according to country artist John Rich.

The country icon spoke with FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Monday about the American Dream and the pursuit of happiness — both topics Rich discusses on his new Fox Nation show “The Pursuit! with John Rich.”

“I sit down with really incredible Americans who have exhausted their potential, who have really pursued happiness and overcome a lot of things to get there,” he said during "Varney & Co."

Rich believes Americans are not guaranteed the right to be happy but are guaranteed the right to pursue happiness. When thinking about other nations, he said, people may have just as much “talent, drive and intellect” as Americans, but their right to express it is restricted.

“In this country, we’re allowed to go for it,” he said. “It doesn't matter where you start, man. Dream big and work hard.”

Rich was a part of the country music band Lonestar in the 1990s before pursuing a solo career.

