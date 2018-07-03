Feeling patriotic? Here are 5 American-made products

Despite the intense differences of opinion that divide the U.S. on a number of political issues, a solid majority of Americans still seem to love the idea of buying products made in the U.S. If you’re feeling patriotic, here are five products -- all made in the U.S -- to support American companies. Harley-Davidson Few brand names are more associated with America than Harley-Davidson, which was founded in a shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1903.

The iconic bike maker may be duking it out with President Trump right now over its plans to shift some operations overseas in the wake of retaliatory European Union sanctions on some U.S. imports, but Harleys have traditionally been manufactured in the U.S. and shipped abroad for buyers to assemble. Budweiser The king of beers may be owned by a Belgian company (Anheuser-Busch InBev), but it’s still brewed daily in the 12 American breweries located in 11 different states, producing more than 3 billion gallons of beer in 2017. Crayola The American icon produces 12 million crayons daily at its factory in Easton, Pennsylvania, which has been transformed into a family-friendly attraction. Since 1984, the craft company has been a quintessential childhood staple for families, and says it sells its product in more than 80 countries. Smith & Wesson Originally manufactured in 1854, the gun manufacturer now produces more than 1.2 million pistols, revolvers and rifles in a single year, making it the biggest firearm producer in the country. Hershey’s chocolates The Pennsylvania-based company, founded in 1854, is one of the world’s biggest chocolate manufacturers. Each year, it generates more than $7.5 billion in revenue with its 80 different brands -- including the Hershey Kiss.