American success story Maglite isn't threatened by your cell phone flashlight

What will $125 and the American Dream get you? If you're Maglite CEO Tony Maglica, it could get you a staple of many U.S. households.

Maglica has been making the iconic flashlight since 1979. He told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Friday the company has sold millions since starting.

But even though smartphones, which are equipped with small flashlights, are in many people's hands Maglite sales have not been affected, according to Maglica.

"You don't want to be without the phone, so if you use it for 15-20 minutes, you can no longer use the telephone." - Tony Maglica, Maglite CEO

"Our flashlight, we've got a model that will go 450 days on one set of batteries ... so for an emergency, there is no better life that is out there in the market for one set of batteries," Maglica said.

The 89-year-old hasn't slowed down at all, often working six days a week. He said on "Varney & Co." that America is the only country where his dream could have come true.

