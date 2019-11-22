American success story Maglite isn't threatened by your cell phone flashlight
Tony Maglica said his dream could have only come true in America
What will $125 and the American Dream get you? If you're Maglite CEO Tony Maglica, it could get you a staple of many U.S. households.
Maglica has been making the iconic flashlight since 1979. He told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Friday the company has sold millions since starting.
But even though smartphones, which are equipped with small flashlights, are in many people's hands Maglite sales have not been affected, according to Maglica.
"You don't want to be without the phone, so if you use it for 15-20 minutes, you can no longer use the telephone."
"Our flashlight, we've got a model that will go 450 days on one set of batteries ... so for an emergency, there is no better life that is out there in the market for one set of batteries," Maglica said.
The 89-year-old hasn't slowed down at all, often working six days a week. He said on "Varney & Co." that America is the only country where his dream could have come true.