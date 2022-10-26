Jobs data, Fed decision, Peloton earnings top week ahead

Wall Street is in for another busy week of corporate earnings and economic data, including the October nonfarm payrolls report and Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision on interest rates.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 800 points, or 2.59%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 2.46% and 2.87%, respectively. The rally was fueled in part by Apple reporting strong third-quarter results.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32861.8 +828.52 +2.59% SP500 S&P 500 3901.06 +93.76 +2.46% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11102.451957 +309.78 +2.87%

Monday 10/31

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Loews and ON Semiconductor before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % L LOEWS CORP. 57.99 +1.63 +2.89% ON ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. 67.48 +2.63 +4.06%

Meanwhile, companies with earnings in focus after the bell will include Aflac, Avis Budget Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Imax, NXP Semiconductors and Williams Companies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AFL AFLAC INC. 64.76 +2.01 +3.20% CAR AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. 243.34 +1.99 +0.82% GT GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO. 12.52 +0.29 +2.37% IMAX IMAX CORP. 13.53 +0.04 +0.33% NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 151.66 +6.54 +4.51% WMB THE WILLIAMS COS. INC. 32.67 +0.17 +0.52%

Investors will also be keeping an eye on the Chicago PMI.

Tuesday 11/1

Earnings will ramp up on Tuesday with Eli Lilly, Fox Corporation, Marathon Petroleum, Molson Coors Beverage, Pfizer, Phillips 66, Simon Property Group, Sirius XM, SoFi Technologies, Sysco and Uber before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LLY ELI LILLY & CO. 359.90 +3.57 +1.00% FOXA TFCF CORP. 28.84 +0.67 +2.38% MPC MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP. 113.57 -0.08 -0.07% TAP MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO. 51.10 +1.23 +2.47% PFE PFIZER INC. 47.48 +1.71 +3.73% PSX PHILLIPS 66 104.20 +0.64 +0.62% SPG SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC. 108.96 +2.57 +2.42% SIRI SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. 6.17 +0.06 +0.98% SOFI SOFI TECHNOLOGIES 5.45 +0.10 +1.87% SYY SYSCO CORP. 85.98 +2.21 +2.64% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 27.50 -0.32 -1.15%

Advanced Micro Devices, Airbnb, Caesars Entertainment, Cheesecake Factory, Chesapeake Energy, Clorox, Denny’s, Electronic Arts, H&R Block and Match Group will be among the companies delivering quarterly earnings results after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 62.01 +3.41 +5.82% ABNB AIRBNB INC. 115.21 +3.15 +2.81% CZR CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 44.10 +2.59 +6.24% CAKE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC. 36.21 +1.58 +4.56% CHK CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. 97.86 -0.17 -0.17% CLX THE CLOROX CO. 148.14 +5.03 +3.51% DENN DENNY'S CORP. 11.36 +0.20 +1.79% EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 128.24 +0.54 +0.42% HRB H&R BLOCK INC. 41.62 +0.42 +1.03% MTCH MATCH GROUP INC. 43.68 +0.12 +0.28%

Economic data on the docket for Tuesday will include the JOLTS report, ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending and vehicle sales.

The Federal Reserve's two-day, policy-setting meeting will also begin on Tuesday. In addition, the Bank of England will begin selling government bonds and New York City will be required to post salary ranges in job listings.

Wednesday 11/2

CVS Health, IHOP parent Dine Brands Global, Estée Lauder, Ferrari, Humana, Paramount Global, Tupperware and YUM! Brands will take the earnings spotlight before the market open on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 94.18 +1.51 +1.63% DIN DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC. 73.52 +1.29 +1.79% EL THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 206.46 +1.94 +0.95% RACE FERRARI NV 198.65 +2.36 +1.20% HUM HUMANA INC. 554.83 +10.33 +1.90% PARA PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 19.02 +0.62 +3.37% TUP TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP. 7.42 +0.41 +5.77% YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 117.91 +3.96 +3.48%

Albemarle, Allegiant Travel, Allstate, eBay, Etsy, Hostess Brands, MetLife, MGM Resorts, Qualcomm, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Robinhood Markets, Roku, Sturm Ruger, Vimeo and Zillow Group will be on deck after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALB ALBEMARLE CORP. 280.16 -2.01 -0.71% ALGT ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO. 73.00 +0.80 +1.11% ALL THE ALLSTATE CORP. 126.43 +3.93 +3.21% EBAY EBAY INC. 40.32 +0.47 +1.18% ETSY ETSY INC. 97.91 -3.00 -2.97% TWNK HOSTESS BRANDS INC. 26.26 +0.46 +1.78% MET METLIFE INC. 73.14 +1.99 +2.80% MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 35.96 +1.43 +4.14% QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 119.21 +4.51 +3.93% RRGB RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC. 8.20 +0.03 +0.37% HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. 11.50 +0.34 +3.05% ROKU ROKU INC. 54.55 +2.28 +4.36% RGR STURM RUGER & CO. INC. 56.26 +1.17 +2.12% VMEO VIMEO 3.67 +0.12 +3.38% ZG ZILLOW GROUP INC. 30.94 +0.24 +0.78%

On the economic data front, investors will take in the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, the ADP national employment report, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Thursday 11/3

Thursday's earnings before the market open will include Cigna, ConocoPhillips, Intercontinental Exchange, Kellogg, LendingTree, Marriott International, Moderna, Nikola, Papa John’s International, Peloton Interactive, Penn National Gaming, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Shake Shack, Under Armour and Wayfair.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CI CIGNA CORP. 324.76 +8.18 +2.58% COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 127.17 +0.53 +0.42% ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. 96.68 +1.05 +1.10% K KELLOGG CO. 76.80 +1.45 +1.92% TREE LENDINGTREE 24.91 +2.14 +9.40% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. 159.65 +3.40 +2.18% MRNA MODERNA INC. 150.97 +6.86 +4.76% NKLA NIKOLA CORP. 3.20 +0.13 +4.23% PZZA PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC. 72.31 +1.46 +2.06% PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 8.01 +0.20 +2.56% PENN PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC. 32.72 +1.28 +4.09% REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 750.76 +25.88 +3.57% SHAK SHAKE SHACK 55.86 +2.86 +5.40% UAA UNDER ARMOUR INC. 7.32 +0.16 +2.23% W WAYFAIR INC. 36.31 +1.09 +3.09%

Meanwhile, Carvana, Coinbase, Con Ed, DoorDash, Dropbox, PayPal, Rocket Companies, Starbucks, Virgin Galactic, Warner Brothers Discovery, WW International and Yelp will report earnings after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVNA CARVANA CO. 14.48 -0.05 -0.34% COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 72.07 -0.40 -0.55% ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC. 88.45 +2.03 +2.35% DASH DOORDASH INC. 47.06 +0.72 +1.55% DBX DROPBOX INC. 22.02 +0.50 +2.32% PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 86.25 -1.10 -1.26% RKT ROCKET COMPANIES INC. 6.71 +0.36 +5.67% SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 87.10 +1.82 +2.13% SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 4.66 +0.15 +3.33% WBD WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY INC. 12.95 +0.46 +3.68% WW WW INTERNATIONAL INC. 4.36 +0.11 +2.59% YELP YELP INC. 38.81 +0.68 +1.78%

As for economic data, investors will digest durable goods, factory orders, productivity, the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, the international trade balance and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 295.72 -1.22 -0.41% DWAC DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. 17.07 +0.63 +3.83%

Other notable events include the Bank of England's decision on interest rates, the launch of Netflix's Basic With Ads subscription tier and Digital World Acquisition Corporation's meeting to vote on extending its business combination deadline with Trump Media and Technology Group.

Friday 11/4

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be AMC Networks, Cinemark Holdings, Dominion Energy, DraftKings, Duke Renergy, fuboTV, Hershey and Ruth's Hospitality Group before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMCX AMC NETWORKS INC. 22.66 +0.63 +2.86% CNK CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC. 10.77 +0.45 +4.36% D DOMINION ENERGY INC. 69.40 +1.96 +2.91% DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC. 15.12 +0.50 +3.42% DUK DUKE ENERGY CORP. 94.02 +2.92 +3.21% FUBO FUBOTV 3.62 0.00 0.00% HSY THE HERSHEY CO. 239.93 +5.32 +2.27% RUTH RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC. 20.85 +0.31 +1.51%

Finishing out the week for economic data will be the October jobs report.