Jobs data, Fed decision, Peloton earnings top week ahead
Other earnings on the docket will include Fox Corporation, Pfizer, Uber, Airbnb, CVS Health, Moderna, Starbucks and DraftKings
Wall Street is in for another busy week of corporate earnings and economic data, including the October nonfarm payrolls report and Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision on interest rates.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 800 points, or 2.59%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 2.46% and 2.87%, respectively. The rally was fueled in part by Apple reporting strong third-quarter results.
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Monday 10/31
Kicking off the week for earnings will be Loews and ON Semiconductor before the market open.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: DOW JUMPS AS APPLE, INTEL RISE, ELON MUSK SHAKES UP TWITTER, INFLATION HOT
Meanwhile, companies with earnings in focus after the bell will include Aflac, Avis Budget Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Imax, NXP Semiconductors and Williams Companies.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on the Chicago PMI.
Tuesday 11/1
Earnings will ramp up on Tuesday with Eli Lilly, Fox Corporation, Marathon Petroleum, Molson Coors Beverage, Pfizer, Phillips 66, Simon Property Group, Sirius XM, SoFi Technologies, Sysco and Uber before the market open.
Advanced Micro Devices, Airbnb, Caesars Entertainment, Cheesecake Factory, Chesapeake Energy, Clorox, Denny’s, Electronic Arts, H&R Block and Match Group will be among the companies delivering quarterly earnings results after the bell.
Economic data on the docket for Tuesday will include the JOLTS report, ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending and vehicle sales.
The Federal Reserve's two-day, policy-setting meeting will also begin on Tuesday. In addition, the Bank of England will begin selling government bonds and New York City will be required to post salary ranges in job listings.
Wednesday 11/2
CVS Health, IHOP parent Dine Brands Global, Estée Lauder, Ferrari, Humana, Paramount Global, Tupperware and YUM! Brands will take the earnings spotlight before the market open on Wednesday.
Albemarle, Allegiant Travel, Allstate, eBay, Etsy, Hostess Brands, MetLife, MGM Resorts, Qualcomm, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Robinhood Markets, Roku, Sturm Ruger, Vimeo and Zillow Group will be on deck after the bell.
On the economic data front, investors will take in the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, the ADP national employment report, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.
Thursday 11/3
Thursday's earnings before the market open will include Cigna, ConocoPhillips, Intercontinental Exchange, Kellogg, LendingTree, Marriott International, Moderna, Nikola, Papa John’s International, Peloton Interactive, Penn National Gaming, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Shake Shack, Under Armour and Wayfair.
Meanwhile, Carvana, Coinbase, Con Ed, DoorDash, Dropbox, PayPal, Rocket Companies, Starbucks, Virgin Galactic, Warner Brothers Discovery, WW International and Yelp will report earnings after the bell.
As for economic data, investors will digest durable goods, factory orders, productivity, the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, the international trade balance and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.
Other notable events include the Bank of England's decision on interest rates, the launch of Netflix's Basic With Ads subscription tier and Digital World Acquisition Corporation's meeting to vote on extending its business combination deadline with Trump Media and Technology Group.
Friday 11/4
Wrapping up the week for earnings will be AMC Networks, Cinemark Holdings, Dominion Energy, DraftKings, Duke Renergy, fuboTV, Hershey and Ruth's Hospitality Group before the market open.
Finishing out the week for economic data will be the October jobs report.