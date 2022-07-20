Amazon, Apple, Meta, Alphabet earnings, Fed decision, Spirit-Frontier merger vote top week ahead
Other earnings on the docket include Coca-Cola, General Motors, Visa, Boeing, Ford, Southwest Airlines, Intel, Chevron and ExxonMobil
Investors are gearing up for the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision on interest rates.
The upcoming week will also be dominated by another wave of corporate earnings and fresh housing and consumer data.
U.S. stocks closed in the red on Friday, with the Nasdaq declining 1.87%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.43% and the S&P 500 falling 0.93%.
FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Monday 7/25
Kicking off the week for earnings on Monday will be Brown & Brown, NXP Semiconductors, Packaging Corp., Universal Health Services and Whirlpool after the bell.
|BRO
|BROWN & BROWN INC.
|61.97
|-0.39
|-0.63%
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
|175.14
|-4.81
|-2.67%
|PKG
|PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
|141.60
|-0.27
|-0.19%
|UHS
|UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC.
|111.06
|+1.15
|+1.05%
|WHR
|WHIRLPOOL CORP.
|167.77
|-0.77
|-0.46%
As for economic data, the Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index will be in focus.
Monday also marks the start of the two-day America First Agenda Summit, which will address topics that include lowering energy and gasoline prices, combating historic inflation, giving parents more control of their children’s education, fighting crime and securing the U.S.-Mexico border.
Former president Donald Trump will deliver the summit's keynote address Tuesday. Other featured guests include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, former Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and former Director of White House Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins.
Tuesday 7/26
Coca-Cola, General Electric, Invesco, Kimberly-Clark, PulteGroup, Raytheon Technologies, TransUnion, UPS and Xerox will be among the companies leading earnings before the market open on Tuesday.
|KO
|THE COCA-COLA CO.
|61.59
|+0.23
|+0.37%
|GE
|GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.
|68.19
|+0.06
|+0.09%
|IVZ
|INVESCO LTD.
|17.10
|-0.05
|-0.29%
|KMB
|KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP.
|132.40
|+1.85
|+1.42%
|PHM
|PULTEGROUP INC.
|45.91
|+0.33
|+0.72%
|RTX
|RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
|94.21
|-0.68
|-0.72%
|TRU
|TRANSUNION
|88.46
|-0.55
|-0.62%
|UPS
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
|187.98
|+0.97
|+0.52%
|XRX
|XEROX HOLDINGS CORP.
|15.90
|-0.40
|-2.45%
Alphabet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, General Motors, Texas Instruments and Visa will be among the companies delivering quarterly results after the bell.
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|107.90
|-6.44
|-5.63%
|CMG
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.
|1,347.99
|-20.91
|-1.53%
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS CO.
|34.67
|-0.46
|-1.31%
|TXN
|TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED
|163.90
|-2.64
|-1.59%
|V
|VISA INC.
|213.70
|-2.49
|-1.15%
On the economic data front, investors will be digesting new home sales, Case-Shiller and the Federal Housing Finance Agency's home price indexes, building permits and consumer confidence. In addition, the Federal Reserve will begin its two-day policy-setting meeting on interest rates Tuesday.
On Capitol Hill, the Senate will hold hearings on fairness in financial services, the federal response to fighting fentanyl and decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level.
Wednesday 7/27
Earnings on the docket for Wednesday will include Boeing, Boston Scientific, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Humana, Kraft Heinz, Sherwin-Williams, Spotify and T-Mobile US before the market open.
|BA
|THE BOEING CO.
|158.16
|-3.25
|-2.01%
|BSX
|BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.
|38.12
|0.00
|0.00%
|BMY
|BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO.
|72.95
|-0.09
|-0.12%
|HLT
|HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
|120.83
|-1.14
|-0.93%
|HUM
|HUMANA INC.
|489.68
|+3.49
|+0.72%
|KHC
|THE KRAFT HEINZ CO.
|38.32
|+0.37
|+0.97%
|SHW
|THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO.
|259.01
|+2.42
|+0.94%
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
|111.59
|-4.02
|-3.48%
|TMUS
|T-MOBILE US INC.
|132.48
|-0.71
|-0.53%
Earnings to watch after the bell will be Cheesecake Factory, Ford Motor Company, Meta Platforms, O’Reilly Automotive and Qualcomm.
|CAKE
|CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC.
|28.57
|-0.02
|-0.07%
|F
|FORD MOTOR CO.
|12.85
|-0.14
|-1.12%
|META
|META PLATFORMS INC.
|169.27
|-13.90
|-7.59%
|ORLY
|O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC.
|688.20
|+2.34
|+0.34%
|QCOM
|QUALCOMM INC.
|153.70
|-2.16
|-1.39%
The Fed's decision on interest rates will be the main event for economic data on Wednesday. Investors will also keep an eye on pending home sales, durable goods, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.
|SAVE
|SPIRIT AIRLINES INC.
|24.02
|-0.24
|-0.99%
|ULCC
|FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS
|11.12
|-0.13
|-1.16%
|JBLU
|JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP.
|8.37
|-0.24
|-2.79%
In addition, Spirit Airlines will hold a special shareholder meeting on its proposed merger with Frontier after it was delayed from July 15. The meeting comes as the budget airline has been the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and Jet Blue Airways.
|SWBI
|SMITH & WESSON BRANDS
|13.59
|-0.07
|-0.51%
|RGR
|STURM RUGER & CO. INC.
|63.07
|-0.34
|-0.54%
The House Oversight Committee will also hold a rescheduled hearing to examine the gun manufacturers' role in America’s gun violence. The chief executives of gun manufacturers Daniel Defense, Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company are slated to testify.
Thursday 7/28
Comcast, Harley-Davidson, Hershey, Hertz Global, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Pfizer, PG&E and Southwest Airlines will lead Thursday's earnings parade before the market open on Thursday.
|CMCSA
|COMCAST CORP.
|42.60
|+0.33
|+0.78%
|HOG
|HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC.
|34.65
|-0.64
|-1.81%
|HSY
|THE HERSHEY CO.
|215.92
|+0.01
|+0.00%
|HTZ
|HERTZ GLOBAL
|17.74
|-0.48
|-2.63%
|KDP
|KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
|36.43
|+0.15
|+0.41%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|51.26
|+0.14
|+0.27%
|PCG
|PG&E CORP.
|10.63
|+0.05
|+0.47%
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|40.24
|-0.65
|-1.59%
Amazon, Apple, Frontier Group Holdings, Intel Corporation, Roku, Texas Roadhouse and VF Corp. take the earnings spotlight after the bell.
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|122.42
|-2.21
|-1.77%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|154.09
|-1.26
|-0.81%
|INTC
|INTEL CORP.
|39.20
|-1.41
|-3.47%
|ROKU
|ROKU INC.
|88.84
|-8.69
|-8.91%
|TXRH
|TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC.
|83.81
|-0.19
|-0.23%
|VF
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Investors will also take in the advance on second quarter gross domestic product and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.
Friday 7/29
Wrapping up the week for earnings will be AbbVie, Charter Communications, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Newell Brands, Phillips 66 and Procter & Gamble.
|ABBV
|ABBVIE INC.
|148.47
|+0.72
|+0.49%
|CHTR
|CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|485.70
|-7.04
|-1.43%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|144.19
|-1.21
|-0.83%
|CL
|COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO.
|77.47
|+1.31
|+1.72%
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|87.08
|-0.67
|-0.76%
|NWL
|NEWELL BRANDS INC.
|20.19
|+0.17
|+0.85%
|PSX
|PHILLIPS 66
|84.53
|-0.68
|-0.80%
|PG
|PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.
|143.02
|+2.25
|+1.60%
Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' employment cost index, the Chicago PMI and the Bureau of Economic Analysis' personal consumption expenditures index will finish out the week for economic data.