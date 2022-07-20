Amazon, Apple, Meta, Alphabet earnings, Fed decision, Spirit-Frontier merger vote top week ahead

Investors are gearing up for the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision on interest rates.

The upcoming week will also be dominated by another wave of corporate earnings and fresh housing and consumer data.

U.S. stocks closed in the red on Friday, with the Nasdaq declining 1.87%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.43% and the S&P 500 falling 0.93%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31899.29 -137.61 -0.43% SP500 S&P 500 3961.63 -37.32 -0.93% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11834.111839 -225.50 -1.87%

FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 7/25

Kicking off the week for earnings on Monday will be Brown & Brown, NXP Semiconductors, Packaging Corp., Universal Health Services and Whirlpool after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRO BROWN & BROWN INC. 61.97 -0.39 -0.63% NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 175.14 -4.81 -2.67% PKG PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 141.60 -0.27 -0.19% UHS UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC. 111.06 +1.15 +1.05% WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 167.77 -0.77 -0.46%

As for economic data, the Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index will be in focus.

Monday also marks the start of the two-day America First Agenda Summit, which will address topics that include lowering energy and gasoline prices, combating historic inflation, giving parents more control of their children’s education, fighting crime and securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Former president Donald Trump will deliver the summit's keynote address Tuesday. Other featured guests include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, former Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and former Director of White House Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins.

Tuesday 7/26

Coca-Cola, General Electric, Invesco, Kimberly-Clark, PulteGroup, Raytheon Technologies, TransUnion, UPS and Xerox will be among the companies leading earnings before the market open on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 61.59 +0.23 +0.37% GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 68.19 +0.06 +0.09% IVZ INVESCO LTD. 17.10 -0.05 -0.29% KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP. 132.40 +1.85 +1.42% PHM PULTEGROUP INC. 45.91 +0.33 +0.72% RTX RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 94.21 -0.68 -0.72% TRU TRANSUNION 88.46 -0.55 -0.62% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 187.98 +0.97 +0.52% XRX XEROX HOLDINGS CORP. 15.90 -0.40 -2.45%

Alphabet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, General Motors, Texas Instruments and Visa will be among the companies delivering quarterly results after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 107.90 -6.44 -5.63% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,347.99 -20.91 -1.53% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 34.67 -0.46 -1.31% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED 163.90 -2.64 -1.59% V VISA INC. 213.70 -2.49 -1.15%

On the economic data front, investors will be digesting new home sales, Case-Shiller and the Federal Housing Finance Agency's home price indexes, building permits and consumer confidence. In addition, the Federal Reserve will begin its two-day policy-setting meeting on interest rates Tuesday.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate will hold hearings on fairness in financial services, the federal response to fighting fentanyl and decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level.

Wednesday 7/27

Earnings on the docket for Wednesday will include Boeing, Boston Scientific, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Humana, Kraft Heinz, Sherwin-Williams, Spotify and T-Mobile US before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 158.16 -3.25 -2.01% BSX BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP. 38.12 0.00 0.00% BMY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO. 72.95 -0.09 -0.12% HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 120.83 -1.14 -0.93% HUM HUMANA INC. 489.68 +3.49 +0.72% KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 38.32 +0.37 +0.97% SHW THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO. 259.01 +2.42 +0.94% SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 111.59 -4.02 -3.48% TMUS T-MOBILE US INC. 132.48 -0.71 -0.53%

Earnings to watch after the bell will be Cheesecake Factory, Ford Motor Company, Meta Platforms, O’Reilly Automotive and Qualcomm.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAKE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC. 28.57 -0.02 -0.07% F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.85 -0.14 -1.12% META META PLATFORMS INC. 169.27 -13.90 -7.59% ORLY O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. 688.20 +2.34 +0.34% QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 153.70 -2.16 -1.39%

The Fed's decision on interest rates will be the main event for economic data on Wednesday. Investors will also keep an eye on pending home sales, durable goods, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 24.02 -0.24 -0.99% ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 11.12 -0.13 -1.16% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 8.37 -0.24 -2.79%

In addition, Spirit Airlines will hold a special shareholder meeting on its proposed merger with Frontier after it was delayed from July 15. The meeting comes as the budget airline has been the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and Jet Blue Airways.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SWBI SMITH & WESSON BRANDS 13.59 -0.07 -0.51% RGR STURM RUGER & CO. INC. 63.07 -0.34 -0.54%

The House Oversight Committee will also hold a rescheduled hearing to examine the gun manufacturers' role in America’s gun violence. The chief executives of gun manufacturers Daniel Defense, Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company are slated to testify.

Thursday 7/28

Comcast, Harley-Davidson, Hershey, Hertz Global, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Pfizer, PG&E and Southwest Airlines will lead Thursday's earnings parade before the market open on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 42.60 +0.33 +0.78% HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC. 34.65 -0.64 -1.81% HSY THE HERSHEY CO. 215.92 +0.01 +0.00% HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 17.74 -0.48 -2.63% KDP KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. 36.43 +0.15 +0.41% PFE PFIZER INC. 51.26 +0.14 +0.27% PCG PG&E CORP. 10.63 +0.05 +0.47% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 40.24 -0.65 -1.59%

Amazon, Apple, Frontier Group Holdings, Intel Corporation, Roku, Texas Roadhouse and VF Corp. take the earnings spotlight after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 122.42 -2.21 -1.77% AAPL APPLE INC. 154.09 -1.26 -0.81% INTC INTEL CORP. 39.20 -1.41 -3.47% ROKU ROKU INC. 88.84 -8.69 -8.91% TXRH TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC. 83.81 -0.19 -0.23% VF n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Investors will also take in the advance on second quarter gross domestic product and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.

Friday 7/29

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be AbbVie, Charter Communications, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Newell Brands, Phillips 66 and Procter & Gamble.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABBV ABBVIE INC. 148.47 +0.72 +0.49% CHTR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. 485.70 -7.04 -1.43% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 144.19 -1.21 -0.83% CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO. 77.47 +1.31 +1.72% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 87.08 -0.67 -0.76% NWL NEWELL BRANDS INC. 20.19 +0.17 +0.85% PSX PHILLIPS 66 84.53 -0.68 -0.80% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 143.02 +2.25 +1.60%

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' employment cost index, the Chicago PMI and the Bureau of Economic Analysis' personal consumption expenditures index will finish out the week for economic data.