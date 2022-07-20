Existing home sales tumble in June as prices hit another record high

U.S. existing home sales dropped to a new two-year low in June as rising mortgage rates combined with the relentless increase in home values slowed activity by pushing entry-level homebuyers out of the market.

Existing home sales fell 5.4% to an annual rate of 5.12 million units, the lowest level since March 2020, according to new data released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors. It marks the fifth consecutive month that sales have declined.

"Falling housing affordability continues to take a toll on potential home buyers," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said. "Both mortgage rates and home prices have risen too sharply in a short span of time."

