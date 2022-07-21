Expand / Collapse search
Jobless claims rise to highest level in 8 months

Number of Americans filing for unemployment climbs to highest since mid-November

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level in eight months, the latest sign that the historically tight labor market is starting to cool.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended July 16 rose to 251,000 from the 24,000 recorded a week earlier, easily beating the 200,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts. It marked the highest level for jobless claims since mid-November.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.