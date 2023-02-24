STOCK MARKET NEWS: Inflation jumps, Boeing’s 787 snag, Carvana losses widen
Investors eye fresh data on inflation and consumer spending as stocks wind down a volatile week with the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Boeing, Carvana, Beyond Meat stocks are on the move. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|CNNWQ
|$0.05
|-0.00
|-0.10
Shares of Cineworld slumped as much as 22% on Wednesday after media reports said the world's second-largest cinema operator had received 40 non-binding bids, but none for its UK and U.S. assets or nearing its $6 billion secured debt load.
The reports cited company counsel Joshua Sussberg's comments to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Tuesday, where he also said the initial bids received by a Feb. 16 deadline were all for the rest of Cineworld's global assets, mainly for theatres in central Europe, eastern Europe and Israel.
“Selling subsidiaries doesn’t mean it will be suddenly swimming in cash. Any interested party in Cineworld’s assets knows that the cinema group is desperate and so they are likely to pitch any offers at a low level,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
“From where we stand today, two things look almost certain — one, that we won’t see a bidder for the whole business; and two, that shareholders will be left with nothing. Even if the company does sell some of its subsidiaries, the end game still appears to be a debt-for-equity swap whereby creditors take control of the business,” Mould added.
In January, Cineworld said it would focus on a sale of the group as a whole rather than individual assets, months after the British cinema operator filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in its bid to restructure debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
When requested by Reuters, Cineworld did not immediately confirm details of the update it provided to the court.
Reuters contributed to this report.
U.S. stock futures are nosediving after the latest inflation report showed consumer prices continued to rise last month, moving up 0.6% from the previous month while rising 5.4% on an annual basis.
The Dow futures is down more than 300 points, while both the S&P and Nasdaq futures lead the fall at roughly 1.30% and 1.72% beneath the redline, respectively.
Tech shares like Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are losing premarket, pulling the tech-heavy Nasdaq even lower.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|META
|$172.04
|0.92
|0.54
|GOOGL
|$90.89
|-0.76
|-0.83
|MSFT
|$254.77
|3.26
|1.30
|AMZN
|$95.82
|0.03
|0.03
Meanwhile, commodities are mixing, with oil up around 0.09% to $75.46 a barrel as gold slips approximately 0.20% to $1,823 an ounce.
American billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee, considered a pioneer of private equity investment and leveraged buyouts , died at the age of 78, his family said in a statement on Thursday, without noting the cause of his death.
The New York Post, citing unidentified police sources, reported Lee was discovered dead on Thursday morning at his Fifth Avenue Manhattan office, headquarters of his investment firm, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to the Post, he was found after police responded to an emergency-911 call around 11:10 a.m. (1610 GMT).
Reuters could not immediately confirm the cause of death. The New York Police Department said emergency medical service personnel responding to a 911 call on Fifth Avenue at about that time found a "male who was pronounced dead at the scene."
Police gave no further details, and said the city medical examiner's office would determine the cause and manner of death.
The coroner's office could not immediately be reached for comment.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|ADBE
|$347.02
|-1.70
|-0.49
The U.S. Justice Department is preparing an antitrust lawsuit to block software maker Adobe Inc's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The lawsuit could come as early as next month, Bloomberg reported.
Responding to the report, Adobe said it and Figma were in different product areas, with Figma focusing on interactive designs.
"We are engaged in constructive and cooperative discussions with regulators in the US, UK and EU among others. We continue to expect to close the transaction in 2023," the company said in a statement.
The Justice Department declined comment.
Adobe, which makes Photoshop, said in September it would buy Figma, with investors concerned about the hefty price tag.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been going on for one year and the economic impacts are deep and hitting the American consumer.
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation didn't provide any relief in the latest read.
