STOCK MARKET NEWS: Inflation jumps, Boeing’s 787 snag, Carvana losses widen

Regal Cinemas UK parent Cineworld shares dive on reports of no bidders for UK, US assets

Symbol Price Change %Change CNNWQ $0.05 -0.00 -0.10

Shares of Cineworld slumped as much as 22% on Wednesday after media reports said the world's second-largest cinema operator had received 40 non-binding bids, but none for its UK and U.S. assets or nearing its $6 billion secured debt load.

The reports cited company counsel Joshua Sussberg's comments to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Tuesday, where he also said the initial bids received by a Feb. 16 deadline were all for the rest of Cineworld's global assets, mainly for theatres in central Europe, eastern Europe and Israel.

“Selling subsidiaries doesn’t mean it will be suddenly swimming in cash. Any interested party in Cineworld’s assets knows that the cinema group is desperate and so they are likely to pitch any offers at a low level,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“From where we stand today, two things look almost certain — one, that we won’t see a bidder for the whole business; and two, that shareholders will be left with nothing. Even if the company does sell some of its subsidiaries, the end game still appears to be a debt-for-equity swap whereby creditors take control of the business,” Mould added.

In January, Cineworld said it would focus on a sale of the group as a whole rather than individual assets, months after the British cinema operator filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in its bid to restructure debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

When requested by Reuters, Cineworld did not immediately confirm details of the update it provided to the court.

Reuters contributed to this report.