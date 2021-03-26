Boeing resumes 787 Dreamliner deliveries

Boeing Co. resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, a step toward moving past production problems with the widebody jets.

A United Airlines Holdings Inc. spokeswoman said the Chicago-based carrier received a 787 on Friday and expected a second as soon as Monday.

The planemaker had halted deliveries of the popular jets in October after a series of production quality lapses. The problems have prompted stepped-up regulatory scrutiny and hindered Boeing’s ability to generate cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hurt demand for air travel and the airplanes it produces.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the pace of deliveries for the company’s backlog of Dreamliners, which it has moved to produce at a rate of five airplanes a month. Since halting deliveries in October, Boeing has built up an inventory of more than 80 finished planes, according to aviation data provider Ascend by Cirium.

The Boeing spokesman said the company thoroughly examined many aspects of the 787 program to ensure newly delivered airplanes “meet all regulatory requirements and Boeing’s highest quality standards.”

The Dreamliner production lapses spurred a broad review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA has long empowered Boeing to perform the final safety signoffs for planes on the regulator’s behalf. Amid the scrutiny, it informed Boeing its own inspectors, rather than the company’s, would issue final routine safety approvals on four newly produced Dreamliners. The FAA has said it could take a similar step for more Dreamliners.