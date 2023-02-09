STOCK MARKET NEWS: Disney job cuts, Musk responds to Twitter outage, Toyota profit

Mattel forecasts 2023 profit below estimates as inflation hits demand

Mattel shares are down more than 9% in premarket trading after the toy company forecast 2023 earnings below estimates on Wednesday, joining rival Hasbro Inc in feeling the brunt of persistently high inflation that has hit demand for its action figures and Barbie dolls.

While the toy industry has historically been more resilient to economic downturns than other discretionary sectors, Mattel said demand dropped off suddenly and sharply in October and November, leading to more profit-margin denting clearance sales to get rid of excess inventory.

Mattel projected adjusted profit between $1.10 and $1.20 per share for the full year, below analysts' expectations of $1.66, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's gross margin fell 630 basis points to 43% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, Mattel earned 18 cents per share, below estimates of 29 cents.

Overall gross billings for Barbie, Mattel's biggest brand, fell 33% in the quarter, while those of Hot Wheels rose 8%.

Total net sales fell 22% to $1.40 billion, missing estimates of about $1.68 billion.

