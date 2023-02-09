STOCK MARKET NEWS: Disney job cuts, Musk responds to Twitter outage, Toyota profit
Disney shares rise on job cuts and earnings beat. Twitter suffers outage. PepsiCo earnings on tap. Affirm Holdings shares plunge. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The price of gasoline continued to tick lower on Thursday.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline declined to $3.437, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.445.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.469.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.498. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.280.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel remains below $5.00 per gallon at $4.593, but that is still far from the $3.854 of a year ago.
Mattel shares are down more than 9% in premarket trading after the toy company forecast 2023 earnings below estimates on Wednesday, joining rival Hasbro Inc in feeling the brunt of persistently high inflation that has hit demand for its action figures and Barbie dolls.
While the toy industry has historically been more resilient to economic downturns than other discretionary sectors, Mattel said demand dropped off suddenly and sharply in October and November, leading to more profit-margin denting clearance sales to get rid of excess inventory.
Mattel projected adjusted profit between $1.10 and $1.20 per share for the full year, below analysts' expectations of $1.66, according to Refinitiv data.
The company's gross margin fell 630 basis points to 43% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, Mattel earned 18 cents per share, below estimates of 29 cents.
Overall gross billings for Barbie, Mattel's biggest brand, fell 33% in the quarter, while those of Hot Wheels rose 8%.
Total net sales fell 22% to $1.40 billion, missing estimates of about $1.68 billion.
Posted by Reuters
Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hit their highest for months.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $78.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $85.00 a barrel.
Both benchmarks have gained more than 6% so far this week.
Crude oil stocks in the United States rose last week to their highest since June 2021, helped by higher production, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories also rose last week as demand remained weak.
Post Holdings is acquiring select pet food brands from The J.M. Smucker Co. for $1.2 billion.
Shares of Post Holdings are gaining 1.4% in premarket trading.
Shares of J.M. Smucker are adding less than 1%.
The transaction includes leading dog and cat food brands such as Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature’s Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles ‘n Bits and Gravy Train, which together generated net sales of $1.4 billion in the year ended April 30, 2022.
Post also is acquiring manufacturing and distribution facilities in Bloomsburg, Pa. and manufacturing facilities in Meadville, Pa. and Lawrence, Kan.
The transaction is expected to be completed early in the second calendar quarter of 2023, Post’s third quarter of fiscal year 2023, subject to closing conditions, including the expiration of waiting periods under United States antitrust laws.
Posted by Reuters
Bitcoin was trading around $22,000, after snapping a two-day winning streak.
For the week, Bitcoin is down 3%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency has gained less than 0.1%, but is up 38% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600, after gaining 0.5% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, after losing more than 3% in the past week.
