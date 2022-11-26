Elon Musk sculpture appears in Austin, Texas
A statue, "Elon Goat Token," funded by a cryptocurrency firm, has appeared in Austin, Texas, to honor Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his contribution to cryptocurrency.
Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis for president if he runs in 2024
Elon Musk said on Friday that he'd support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 if he decided to run, noting that he'd prefer a centrist.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Elon Musk to roll out multi-colored verification checks
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Friday that the social media platform would roll out an updated verification service next Friday, including colored checks marks.
Elon Musk says 'amnesty' coming for some suspended Twitter accounts
Musk says suspended Twitter accounts will be granted amnesty next week after holding a poll in which nearly three-fourths of users voted in the affirmative.
Elon Musk sets the record straight on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and Twitter shares: 'He owns zero percent'
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has come out and refuted reports alleging disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried owns shares of Twitter.
Texas Twitter headquarters? Musk won't rule it out
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter, would not rule out the possibility of opening a Twitter headquarters in Texas, according to a new report.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Volkswagen brands, including Audi and Lamborghini, suspend Twitter activities
Volkswagen has suspended activities on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, which has included firings and new code of conduct policies.
Twitter 'Jesus' purchases blue check verification following new Musk policy: 'Absurd'
An anonymous Twitter user who runs the satirical @Jesus account said he purchased a Twitter Blue verification to illustrate "how absurd the new system of verification is."
Twitter fact-checks owner Elon Musk over 'Dune' quote
Elon Musk was fact-checked by his own platform on Tuesday after he falsely attributed a quote to the science fiction epic “Dune" on Twitter.
Twitter says lawsuit over layoffs lacks merit and has delayed severance pay
Twitter has laid off about 3,700 employees - half of its workforce - and hundreds more have resigned since the company was acquired last month by Elon Musk.
Elon Musk says Twitter purge is over, will start hiring again
Elon Musk's Twitter is done with mass firings and will begin hiring once again, the CEO announced Monday. Musk argues that his takeover is a "moderate" turn for the company.
Elon Musk holds off on Blue Verified Twitter launch until 'high confidence' of stopping impersonators
Elon Musk said Monday that Twitter would hold off on its relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation accounts.
Elon Musk drops one-emoji response to CBS returning to Twitter after brief hiatus
Tesla CEO Elon Musk poked fun at CBS News for saying it would return to Twitter after previously saying it was suspending usage over security concerns.
Left-wing Twitter begs: Vote 'no' on reinstating Trump
Left-wingers reacted with horror after Twitter boss Elon Musk posted a poll asking if Donald Trump's account should be reinstated, urging people to vote, "no."
Elon Musk polls users on whether Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, millions swiftly respond
Elon Musk polled his followers on whether former President Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, a platform he once widely used, following his lifetime ban.
Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover looks to hire hundreds of laid off tech workers
The carmaker on Friday announced a jobs portal for displaced tech workers to fill 800 roles spanning self-driving, electrification, machine learning and data science.
Twitter-addicted Democrats panic as #RIPTwitter trends: 'Could this be my LAST TWEET?'
Democratic lawmakers tweet their support for hundreds of Twitter employees fired after Elon Musk's ultimatum and wonder, is this the end for Twitter?
Activist trolls Elon Musk by projecting images onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters: 'Mediocre manchild'
A video has gone viral on Twitter of messages criticizing new CEO Elon Musk being projected onto the exterior of the company’s San Francisco headquarters.