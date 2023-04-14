STOCK MARKET NEWS: Busch CEO on Mulvaney, Best Buy layoffs, Subway sales process, Walmart change

Conglomerate Starboard buys Parler, to shut down social media app temporarily

Digital media conglomerate Starboard said on Friday it has bought Parler for an undisclosed sum and will temporarily shut down the social media app popular with U.S. conservatives to give itself time to roll out a revamped version of the platform.

The move comes months after the collapse of a deal that would have seen American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, buy the platform's parent company Parlement Technologies.

Starboard, formerly Olympic Media, founded in 2018 houses conservative-leaning platforms American Wire and BizPac Review. It plans to service "unsupported online communities" and build a home for them "away from the ad-hoc regulatory hand of platforms that hate them."

The Arlington, Virginia-based conglomerate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details on terms of the deal. However, it said the acquisition will be accretive by the end of second quarter 2023.