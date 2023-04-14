Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Retail sales tumble more than expected in March as consumers pull back on spending

US economy shows signs of cooling as retail sales decline more than expected

close
Former IMF chief economist Kenneth Rogoff joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the U.S. economy as the Federal Reserve continues to fend off inflation.  video

Inflation is ‘entrenched’ in consumer services: Kenneth Rogoff

Former IMF chief economist Kenneth Rogoff joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the U.S. economy as the Federal Reserve continues to fend off inflation. 

Americans pulled back on spending at retail stores in March as demand cooled in the face of banking turmoil, persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, tumbled 1% in March, the Commerce Department said Friday. That is well below the 0.4% decline projected by Refinitiv economists and a marked drop from February, when sales fell 0.2%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.