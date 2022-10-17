Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Social Media

Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has faced accusations of anti-Semitism in recent days

close
Kanye West to purchase Parler social media platform video

Kanye West to purchase Parler social media platform

Kanye West to purchase Parler social media platform

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable."

Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech," said Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer. "Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals."

YEEZY, OWNED BY YE, AKA KNAYE WEST, CUT TIES TO JPMORGAN BEFORE ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER,’ ANTISEMITISM CONTROVERSY

Kanye West wearing sunglasses

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rapper and fashion mogul Ye’s high-end clothing company Yeezy has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit over slow shipping to customers. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/ (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) / AP Newsroom)

Parler George Farmer

Amid rising turmoil in social media, recently formed social network Parler is gaining with prominent political conservatives who claim their voices are being silenced by Silicon Valley giants. Parler, founded in Nevada in 2018, bills itself as an alt (Olivier DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images)

KANYE WEST ERUPTS AFTER ADIDAS PUTS YEEZY PARTNERSHIP ‘UNDER REVIEW’ FOLLOWING ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ STATEMENT 

Ye first faces political fallout this month for appearing at a fashion show alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens. Both were wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts, leading to criticism.

Ye then posted a screenshot of a text he had sent to another rapper, Diddy, who had criticized his shirt.

"This ain’t a game," Ye’s text read. "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

A photo of Kanye West on stage

Kanye West on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

He later tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kanye was subsequently locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for several days. JPMorgan Chase also dropped his fashion brand, Yeezy, according to Owens.