Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable."

Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech," said Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer. "Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals."

Ye first faces political fallout this month for appearing at a fashion show alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens. Both were wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts, leading to criticism.

Ye then posted a screenshot of a text he had sent to another rapper, Diddy, who had criticized his shirt.

"This ain’t a game," Ye’s text read. "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

He later tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Kanye was subsequently locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for several days. JPMorgan Chase also dropped his fashion brand, Yeezy, according to Owens.