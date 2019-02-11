BOC Aviation to Buy 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 Jets
Boeing Co. (BA) Monday said BOC Aviation Ltd. (2588.HK) has signed an initial pact to buy 10 of the latest Boeing planes in an order valued at US$1.25 billion at list prices.
Boeing Co. (BA) Monday said BOC Aviation Ltd. (2588.HK) has signed an initial pact to buy 10 of the latest Boeing planes in an order valued at US$1.25 billion at list prices.
Taiwan's EVA Airways has become the newest "launch" customer for Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner.
It's no secret that aerospace manufacturers talk to their customers before building a plane, but Air Lease CEO Steven Udvar-Hazy is going out of his way to push for a new Boeing plane.
Boeing Co said it would increase production of its workhorse 737 aircraft to 47 planes per month by 2017 from 38 now, a surprise move that analysts said boded well for the company, its suppliers and airlines.
Boeing pledged additional flight simulators in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas for next-generation jets including the 737, 777 and 787 Dreamliners.