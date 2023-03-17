Expand / Collapse search
Riots erupt in France over retirement age increase

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne invoked a special constitutional power to avoid having the lower assembly vote on the pension reform bill Thursday

France is instituting ‘baby reform’ in raising the retirement age: Veronique de Rugy

CATO Institute adjunct scholar Veronique de Rugy discusses the French government’s controversial decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years old.

Rioters took to the streets in France again Friday to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to raise the retirement pension age without going through the national assembly. 

More than 300 people were arrested in the chaos as garbage was lit on fire, traffic was blocked and sanitation workers extended their 12-day strike. 

The protests stemmed from Macron’s attempt to raise the age to receive a full pension following retirement in the country from 62 to 64 years old by invoking special constitutional powers that allow him to skirt the national assembly.

"We cannot bet on the future of our pensions and this reform is necessary," Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said to jeers and shots of "Resign!" in the assembly Thursday, according to the BBC. The bill had passed in the upper house but was not assured in the assembly. 

OVER 1 MILLION FRENCH WORKERS STRIKE AGAINST EFFORTS TO RAISE RETIREMENT AGE 

Fires set by protesters in Paris

Rioters set garbage on fire in Paris this week.  (AP Photo/Lewis Joly / AP Newsroom)

Lawmakers in the lower chamber have filed votes of no-confidence that are expected to be voted on next week. The bill will become a law if the no-confidence votes fail and will force Macron’s government to resign if the majority succeeds. It would also be the end of the bill. No no-confidence bill has passed since 1962. 

However, Macron could reappoint Borne to name the new cabinet.

Cloud from protest fire billows over Paris

Pallets burn as rioters demonstrate at Place de la Concorde near the National Assembly in Paris on Thursday.  (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla / AP Newsroom)

FRENCH PROTESTERS STAGE ANOTHER ROUND OF STRIKES AS COMMITTEE OF SENATORS, LAWMAKERS EXAMINE PENSION BILL 

Borne has triggered the special constitutional power before but never with such blowback. 

Protesters in Paris

Rioters in Paris (AP Photo/Daniel Cole / AP Newsroom)

Macron’s government has argued that raising the pension age is necessary to keep the French economy competitive and to keep the pension program from going into a deficit. 

At least 310 people were arrested, mostly in Paris, as police used water cannons to disperse thousands of demonstrators near the Place de la Concorde.

"We are not going to stop," CGT union representative Régis Vieceli told The Associated Press on Friday. Arguing strikes and protests are "the only way that we will get them to back down."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 