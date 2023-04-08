Expand / Collapse search
Bud Light silent on social media after Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney sparked backlash beginning April 1

Bud Light has remained silent on social media following the announcement from transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney regarding a partnership sparked conservative outrage and calls for boycotts.

Bud Light has not posted on Instagram to its 377,000 followers since March 30 and the brand’s 311,000 Twitter followers have not seen any posts since April 1. 

Additionally, the beer brand has not posted to its over 7.5 million Facebook followers since March 30.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why the social media channels have gone dark but the slowdown in posts comes at the same time the company has found itself facing criticism for partnering with Mulvaney as a brand ambassador.

CAITLYN JENNER BLASTS 'WOKE' NIKE FOR MAKING TRANSGENDER DYLAN MULVANEY PAID AMBASSADOR: 'THIS IS AN OUTRAGE'

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney attends her Day 365 Live! at The Rainbow Room on March 13, 2023 in New York City.  (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The trans activist revealed on April 1 that the beer company sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of "girlhood" that Mulvaney recently reached. Mulvaney, a biological male, has been openly tracking and celebrating the first full year of identifying as a woman. 

Mulvaney referred to the cans as a "most prized possession" on Instagram with a post featuring "#budlightpartner." A video then featured Mulvaney in a bathtub drinking a Bud Light beer as part of the campaign.

BUD LIGHT PARTNERS WITH TRANS ACTIVIST DYLAN MULVANEY FOR MARCH MADNESS: 'THIS ISN'T A PARODY'

Budweiser bottling facility St. Louis, Missouri

Signage is displayed as bottles of beer move along the production line at the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser bottling facility in St. Louis, Missouri (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The partnership between Mulvaney and Bud Light drew sharp criticism from conservatives on social media perhaps most notably from singer Kid Rock who posted a video online using Bud Light cans for target practice.

"F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch!" Kid Rock said in the video.

Bud Light

A general view of Bud Light beer cans sitting on the ledge of the glass is seen during an NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fellow singer Travis Tritt also responded negatively to the move and announced he would stop selling Budweiser products at his shows.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.