Trustees report warns Medicare finances worsening
The government says Medicare's financial problems are getting worse and Social Security's can't be ignored.
Social Security costs in 2018 will exceed income for the first time in more than three decades.
Medicare recipients filled fewer prescriptions for pricey brand-name drugs — but spent more on such meds anyway, says a government report due out Monday.
Every morning, 92-year-old Sidney Kramer wraps a blood pressure cuff around his arm and steps on a scale, and readings of his heart health beam to a team of nurses — and to his daughter's smartphone — miles from his Maryland home.
Health insurers are moving beyond medical claims.
President Donald Trump's long-promised plan to bring down drug prices would mostly spare the pharmaceutical industry he previously accused of "getting away with murder."
Before taking office, President Donald Trump railed against the pharmaceutical industry and accused it of "getting away with murder."
The Latest on President Donald Trump's plan to reduce drug prices (all times local): 2:20 p.m. President Donald Trump is launching what he says will be the "most sweeping action in history to lower the price of prescription drugs for the American people."
CMS administrator Seema Verma said the regulation is part of the effort to make sure patients are put first in health care.
The Trump administration is encouraging competition by promoting expanded consumer options.
The insurer caters to seniors as one of the largest providers of Medicare Advantage plans.
Tucked in the massive congressional budget bill is a provision that props up the price Medicare pays for a handful of medications, costing taxpayers millions at a time when the Trump administration is vowing to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
A smartphone app that lets Medicare patients access their claims information.
The Trump administration says it's launching a new effort to make electronic medical records easier for patients to use.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is part of a coalition that is pushing to end ObamaCare and says the individual mandate is unconstitutional.
A major liberal policy group is raising the ante on the health care debate with a new plan that builds on Medicare to guarantee coverage for all.
Some Medicare beneficiaries would face higher prescription drug costs under President Donald Trump's budget even as the sickest patients save thousands of dollars, a complex trade-off that may make it harder to sell Congress on the plan in an election year.
Highlights from President Donald Trump's budget for fiscal year 2019, released Monday.
