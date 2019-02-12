NEWS EVENTS

Bill Belichick renames boat 'VIII Rings' after Patriots Super Bowl victory
Belichick has repeatedly renamed his boat over the years as his teams have racked up Super Bowl titles.
Belichick has repeatedly renamed his boat over the years as his teams have racked up Super Bowl titles.
A linear audience of roughly 98.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the New England Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Not a kernel of truth in corny Bud Light ad, say farmers.
Advertisers and brands are hoping that viewers want to put politics to the side for the game and have fun.
Visa on Tuesday announced it had extended its partnership with the NFL through the 2025 season.
When Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl halftime show for a live audience of more than 110 million Americans, he’ll do so without earning a paycheck.
NBC projects about $500 million in total ad sales for Super Bowl 52, potentially setting a record for revenue generated in a single day by one company.