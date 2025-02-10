Applebee's offers boneless wing deal after Philadelphia Eagles pick-six during Super Bowl

Applebee’s is offering a one-day boneless wing deal to customers after the Philadelphia Eagles notched a pick-six during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Under its "Pick 6 Monday" deal, the restaurant chain will throw in six free boneless wings with orders of at least $10 that customers place on Monday. It is available for both dine-in and online orders at participating restaurants, according to the company’s website.

The deal for six free boneless wings was contingent on an interception during the Super Bowl being returned for a touchdown – and Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean delivered during the second quarter.

"We can’t call into work for you tomorrow but we can offer you 6 free boneless wings because of that Pick 6," Applebee’s tweeted Sunday night during the Super Bowl.

Customers looking to cash-in on the Eagles pick-six at Applebee’s on Monday can "mention ‘Applebee’s Pick 6 Monday’ to your server in the restaurant" or plug in the promo code "PICK6" online to nab the free boneless wings, the company said.

The deal stems from the Pick 6 promotion that the chain, which had over 1,500 locations across the U.S. as of the end of September, offered throughout the NFL season.

The 2024 NFL season officially ended Sunday night with the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia defeated the Chiefs 40-22, earning the Eagles their second-ever championship title.

Kansas City had been looking to win its third straight Lombardi Trophy but came up short.

