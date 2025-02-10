Expand / Collapse search
Applebee's offers boneless wing deal after Philadelphia Eagles pick-six during Super Bowl

Cooper DeJean, a defensive back for the Eagles, delivered a pick-six during the Super Bowl

FOX Business correspondent Jeff Flock goes through Super Bowl stats ahead of the big game in New Orleans on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Philadelphia Eagles fans express their excitement ahead of the Super Bowl

Applebee’s is offering a one-day boneless wing deal to customers after the Philadelphia Eagles notched a pick-six during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Under its "Pick 6 Monday" deal, the restaurant chain will throw in six free boneless wings with orders of at least $10 that customers place on Monday. It is available for both dine-in and online orders at participating restaurants, according to the company’s website. 

Applebee's sign

A view of an Applebee's restaurant sign and logo. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The deal for six free boneless wings was contingent on an interception during the Super Bowl being returned for a touchdown – and Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean delivered during the second quarter. 

EAGLES ROOKIE, CELEBRATING HIS 22ND BIRTHDAY, RECORDS PICK-6 IN SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION 

"We can’t call into work for you tomorrow but we can offer you 6 free boneless wings because of that Pick 6," Applebee’s tweeted Sunday night during the Super Bowl.

Customers looking to cash-in on the Eagles pick-six at Applebee’s on Monday can "mention ‘Applebee’s Pick 6 Monday’ to your server in the restaurant" or plug in the promo code "PICK6" online to nab the free boneless wings, the company said. 

The deal stems from the Pick 6 promotion that the chain, which had over 1,500 locations across the U.S. as of the end of September, offered throughout the NFL season. 

The 2024 NFL season officially ended Sunday night with the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia defeated the Chiefs 40-22, earning the Eagles their second-ever championship title. 

eagles winning super bowl

Terry Bradshaw (L) speaks with Philadelphia Eagles owner, chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie as Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni watch. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kansas City had been looking to win its third straight Lombardi Trophy but came up short.

