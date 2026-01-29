Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker challenges her $1M Patriots bet after Super Bowl ad references him

One of Kendall Jenner’s ex-NBA boyfriends who became the center of her first-ever Super Bowl ad traded some friendly banter on social media.

Jenner’s ad with Fanatics Sportsbook has gone viral after she implied she’s been betting on the "Kardashian Kurse," a long-running internet joke that any basketball player who gets close to her, or her world-famous sisters, becomes subject to disappointment on the court.

Jenner went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to reveal her pick for next week's Super Bowl — the New England Patriots.

The play for the Super Bowl is whether Fanatics Sportsbook users will be betting with her or against Jenner. Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker, one of her exes, will definitely be going against her after his Instagram comment.

Jenner put a $1,000,000 bet down on the Patriots to win, and Booker gave a little jab in his reasoning behind the Seahawks.

"I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner [hug emoji]," Booker commented.

Jenner, though, reciprocated the shade.

"How’s the ankle?" she said with a rolling eyes emoji. Booker has been dealing with a recent ankle sprain.

"Come rub it," he commented back in a flirtatious manner.

Jenner lit a flame in the 30-second and 90-second ad produced by Fanatics Studios, which was a groundbreaking joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media, throwing the match on some basketball jerseys in a trash bin while talking about the "Kurse."

"As our first official Fanatics Studios project since launch, ‘Bet on Kendall’ is exactly the kind of storytelling we are excited to be creating at Fanatics and OBB — content at the intersection of sports and culture, fit for the biggest stage in sports entertainment," Michael D. Ratner, founder and CEO of OBB Media and CEO of Fanatics Studios, added.

In addition to Booker, Jenner has been linked to Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

We’ll see if Jenner or Booker is right on Feb. 8, when the Patriots take on the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

