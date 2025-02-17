Bud Light exec reveals the 'four things' that made this year's Super Bowl ad a success

Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad starring comedian Shane Gillis, rapper Post Malone and football great Peyton Manning has garnered the brewer rave reviews online, and a senior executive attributes this success to "putting our fans first."

"When beginning the process of developing our Super Bowl ad, we prioritized the core components of what makes a Bud Light commercial," Bud Light Senior VP of Marketing Todd Allen told Fox News Digital.

Bud Light’s ad "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac" featured Gillis and Malone as suburban homeowners who come to a neighbor’s rescue after he "accidentally threw a lame party." Together, with the help of Bud Light and Peyton Manning, the duo transform the party into an event so raucous that Gillis has to tell his neighbors to settle down lest he invoke the wrath of the HOA board.

The ad came seventh in USA Today’s ad meter, which had Super Bowl viewers rate their favorite ads from the game. It was the fourth most watched ad of the Super Bowl, Variety reported.

Allen attributes the ad’s resonance with viewers to four things: "Putting our fans first, delivering Bud Light’s classic humor, engaging an A-list cast who are both brand partners and genuine fans of the brand, and, finally, centering the spot around one of our platforms that celebrates easy enjoyment."

"We wanted consumers to be able to see themselves, their friends or their neighbors in this year’s spot," Allen said.

The ad won the beer maker praise from industry observer and publisher of Beer Business Daily Publisher Harry Schuhmacher, who told Fox News Digital that Bud Light "did all the right things" in the BMOC ad.

"Bud Light has always been associated with a blue-collar working class. You know, relaxation, barbecuing, those, you know, country music, those type of deal situations and occasions, so yeah, it makes much more natural sense. They’ve done all the right things."

The ad was a tonal departure from their controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Longtime Bud Light drinkers revolted after the company partnered with Mulvaney, causing sales revenue to plunge.

However, BMOC appears to show that Bud Light has learned its lessons, with wholesalers praising the ad as a return to form.

"This ad is one of the best I have seen in my 40-year career. This ad opens up the Bud Light brand to all consumers and invites Bud Light into every home in America as an approachable and accepted American Lager," Anheuser Bush/InBev beer distributor Col. John Saputo told Fox News Digital.