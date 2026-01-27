Kendall Jenner turns 'Kardashian Kurse' into Super Bowl LX betting strategy for Fanatics Sportsbook

As Super Bowl LX commercials started to roll out already, Fanatics Sportsbook called upon a certain high-profile figure for their spot in the "Big Game."

No, it isn’t an athlete, but rather one of the most recognizable people in the world with a unique sports tie.

Kendall Jenner needs no introduction in her first-ever Super Bowl ad campaign, and Fanatics Sportsbook, as well as the recently-launched Fanatics Studios, helped her lean into the long-running internet joke that any basketball player who gets close to her becomes subject to the "Kardashion Kurse."

The "Kardashian Kurse," fueled by memes, real-life coincidences, and fan speculation, involves not just Jenner, but her world-famous sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well.

The clever 90-second ad produced by Fanatics Studios, which was a groundbreaking joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media, sees Jenner in her "kursed" mansion on a hill, where she explains how she’s turned this rumored effect into a profit for herself by betting on it.

She references her previous basketball boyfriends, though not naming them directly. Jenner has dated NBA stars in the past, including Devin Booker, Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, and Ben Simmons.

"The magic of this campaign is how Kendall Jenner transforms the lore of the Kardashian Kurse into something playful, participatory, and unmistakingly of the moment," Selena Kalvaria, Chief Market Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said. "With Fanatics’ unparalleled cultural influence in sports, ‘Bet on Kendall,’ is the perfect way to bring Fanatics Sportsbook into the spotlight with the Fanatics Studios and our incredible partners at OBB Media."

The play for the Super Bowl is whether Fanatics Sportsbook fans will be betting with her or against her once the pick for the Big Game is live. While there is a 90-second digital spot, a 30-second ad will be played at halftime during the battle between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8.

Jenner will be revealing her pick for the Super Bowl on Fanatics Sportsbook on Jan. 28.

"As our first official Fanatics Studios project since launch, ‘Bet on Kendall’ is exactly the kind of storytelling we are excited to be creating at Fanatics and OBB; content at the intersection of sports and culture, fit for the biggest stage in sports entertainment," Michael D. Ratner, Founder and CEO of OBB Media and CEO of Fanatics Studios, added.

