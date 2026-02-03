'Super Bowl Breakfast' returns with focus on leadership and legacy ahead of NFL showcase

The San Francisco Bay Area is buzzing as NFL stars, fans and celebrities arrive for Super Bowl week.

While the days leading up to kickoff are packed with press conferences, parties and events, one NFL-sanctioned tradition stands apart — the 38th annual Athletes in Action's "Super Bowl Breakfast."

Three-time Super Bowl champion and 49ers great Brent Jones will serve as this year’s emcee. The San Jose, California, native has deep ties to the local business community.

The five-time Pro Bowler shared details with Fox News Digital on what attendees can expect, whether participating virtually or in person, during Saturday’s event.

"We're really excited about the breakfast. It's one of the few NFL-sanctioned events," Jones said. "There's going to be some great people there. We're going to have Andrew Luck from Stanford University, Condoleezza Rice is going to make an appearance. We've got local superheroes and great players from around the National Football League, and of course, Christian McCaffrey. It's going to be quite a day, and it's going to get people revved up for the game for sure."

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey will be awarded the Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award at the breakfast. Each year's recipient is recognized for exemplifying "outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community," according to Athletes in Action.

McCaffrey was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and received All-Pro honors for the fourth time in his career in 2025.

SAQUON BARKLEY TOPS NATIONAL JERSEY SALES CHARTS AS LIDS UNVEILS COMPELLING STATS FOR 2025 NFL SEASON

A 1998 Bart Starr Award winner, Jones looked back on receiving the coveted honor.

"It was so special to be voted on by the players across the league," Jones said. "Had no idea it was coming. [I] got a call from Bart Starr himself and I thought it was one of my friends playing a joke on me. And he was like, ‘No this is really Bart Starr.’ It was very special meeting him, having that award and being able to get up in front of people and share my story was very special."

Tickets for this year's breakfast are sold out, but fans can register for access to the livestream.

"I can't think of a more exciting day-before-the-game event for people to be a part of. I'm really excited that we're livestreaming the event this year," Jones added.

Jones, a 49ers Hall of Famer and four-time Pro Bowl selection, certainly knows what it takes to succeed at tight end. Several tight ends put together productive seasons in 2025, with five players at the position racking up at least 800 receiving yards during the regular season.

The New England Patriots will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. The game will mark a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX and the infamous late-game interception Russell Wilson threw on the goal line.

Jones believes the Seahawks could end up winning the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

"Seattle… has the best defense in the league. I think Sam Darnold has been a great story. I've seen him week in and week out in the NFC West and my perspective is the Seahawks are going to be this year's champion. But the Patriots might have something to say about that."

Super Bowl LX kicks off on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.