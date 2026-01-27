Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl
Artists transform Super Bowl LX uniforms into hand-painted masterpieces for Fanatics Fine Art launch

Fanatics Fine Art launches with 16 exclusive pieces featuring Patriots' Drake Maye and Seahawks' Sam Darnold signed artwork

As Fanatics continues to navigate the intersection where sports meet culture, a new initiative by the digital sports giant brings a fine twist to Super Bowl LX.

Fanatics Fine Art, a new platform celebrating the creative spirit of fandom in sports, launched on Wednesday with a memorable collection bringing together four visionary artists that all gave their artistic takes on the New England Patriots’ and Seattle Seahawks’ uniforms for the "Big Game."

King Saladeen, Alex Alpert, JPO and Cavier Coleman, all created one-of-a-kind, hand-painted helmets and jerseys for both teams ahead of the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Fanatics Fine Art logo

Fanatics Fine Art is a new branch of the digital sports giant, launching on Jan. 28. (Fanatics / Fox News)

Fanatics Fine Art has only 16 total pieces made — one helmet and jersey per team by each artist. It represents the pinnacle of sports art collectability, and Fanatics is all about serving every avenue of collectibles and merchandise in sports.

The featured players in the collection are Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and legendary running back Marshawn Lynch.

For the Patriots, the artists reworked the uniforms of quarterback Drake Maye, an MVP finalist in just his second NFL season after an incredible year for New England.

On top of how exclusive and unique each piece is in the collection, the players involved all signed the art.

Fanatics Fine art is just another way the company is transforming the game, this time how football merchandise and collectible works of art fuse together to make one-of-a-kind sports memorabilia.

Fanatics Fine Art Drake Maye jersey

Fanatics Fine Art jersey made for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. (Fanatics / Fox News)

Saladeen hails from West Philadelphia, where he’s collaborated on globally recognized brands. He is known for having a vibrant style that blends art, culture and purpose with bold expression and unstoppable momentum.

Alpert is a street artist who turned into a music industry creative director. He began making pieces for musicians while working at Universal Music Group. He has since expanded into making murals and live painting, bridging music, street art and brand storytelling.

JPO, a New York City-based visual artist, is also known for his vibrant and elusive painting style. He channels raw emotion into colorful, powerful works that explore concepts of human perception.

Fanatics Fine Art Super Bowl collection

Fanatics Fine Art launches with an inaugural collection made just in time for Super Bowl LX. (Fanatics / Fox News)

Finally, Coleman is a Brooklyn-based artist who draws inspiration from Pablo Picasso and Jean-Michel Basquiat with his high contrast, bold lines and vibrant color schemes.

The 16-piece collection is available on Fanatics now.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.