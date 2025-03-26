Warren Buffett employee wins $1M March Madness bracket challenge

An employee of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett won the legendary businessman's March Madness bracket challenge and its $1 million prize.

A news release said an employee of the FlightSafety International subsidiary won the famed investor's 2025 bracket contest after picking the winners of 31 of 32 first-round games played last week in the men's NCAA Tournament.

"The winner of the contest along with eleven other Berkshire subsidiary employee entrants correctly picked the winners of 31 of the 32 games," a Berkshire Hathaway news release states.

WARREN BUFFETT, IN ANNUAL LETTER, TOUTS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S SUCCESS

The unidentified winner selected the first 29 games correctly from the start of the tournament before incorrectly picking the winner of game 30 between Xavier and Illinois.

WARREN BUFFETT TOUTS US STOCK HOLDINGS, JAPAN INVESTMENTS

Illinois won the first-round game, 86-73, on March 21.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 532.62 +3.88 +0.73%

"The winner’s credentials were further burnished on Saturday and Sunday by the prediction of 13 straight winners and bringing the winner’s overall record for the first 45 games to 44 winners and one loss," the news release said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The other 11 winners will take home $100,000 each.