March Madness
Warren Buffett employee wins $1M March Madness bracket challenge

A Berkshire Hathaway employee correctly picked 31 of 32 first-round games, including the first 29.

An employee of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett won the legendary businessman's March Madness bracket challenge and its $1 million prize. 

A news release said an employee of the FlightSafety International subsidiary won the famed investor's 2025 bracket contest after picking the winners of 31 of 32 first-round games played last week in the men's NCAA Tournament.

"The winner of the contest along with eleven other Berkshire subsidiary employee entrants correctly picked the winners of 31 of the 32 games," a Berkshire Hathaway news release states. 

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, makes his way to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference July 13, 2023, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The unidentified winner selected the first 29 games correctly from the start of the tournament before incorrectly picking the winner of game 30 between Xavier and Illinois.

A sportsbook with people in their seats

Vegas sportsbooks say the first weekend of March Madness is more popular than Super Bowl weekend. (Nomad Media Collective / FOXBusiness)

Illinois won the first-round game, 86-73, on March 21.

"The winner’s credentials were further burnished on Saturday and Sunday by the prediction of 13 straight winners and bringing the winner’s overall record for the first 45 games to 44 winners and one loss," the news release said. 

March Madness logo

The "March Madness" logo during a First Four practice at UD Arena.  (Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

The other 11 winners will take home $100,000 each. 