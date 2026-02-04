Southwest to debut new Super Bowl ad, showcasing its 'self-aware' humor

Southwest Airlines will debut a new ad during the Super Bowl poking fun at its former open seating policy.

The ad, "Boarding Royale," will air on Peacock and broadcast and local cable channels in six markets, including San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Honolulu, during the big game Sunday, according to a Southwest news release.

The ad, which appears set in a forest, features numerous guests running to get to their seats after a voice says, "Southwest boarding begins now."

'SUPER BOWL BREAKFAST' RETURNS WITH FOCUS ON LEADERSHIP AND LEGACY AHEAD OF NFL SHOWCASE

In what seems to be a hyperbolic expression of how travelers would react during the company’s open seating boarding process, people in the video chaotically run to grab a seat.

"I thought you checked us in last night?" a woman in the advertisement asks.

"I was one minute late," the man who appeared to be traveling with her replied.

HOSTING A SUPER BOWL PARTY? EXPECT A HIGHER FOOD BILL THIS YEAR

The video also features a woman swinging on a tree vine while screaming in what appears to be an effort to make it to her seat on time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 52.60 +1.42 +2.77%

On-screen text then appears that says, "That was wild," followed by a couple calmly sitting in their seats with another on-screen text card that says, "Assigned seating is here."

The ad "celebrates" the airline’s new assigned seating model while "clapping back to the days of open seating," the company said in the release.

The company shared that viewers should recognize Southwest’s "self-aware humor" the airline says it’s known for.

Southwest says the new assigned seating policy should "position the airline for the future."

SOUTHWEST OFFERING $67 FLIGHTS IN NOD TO VIRAL INTERNET MEME: 'TRENDY' SALE

"While open seating played a huge role in Southwest’s history and helped it grow from a regional carrier into one of the largest airlines in America, the new assigned seating policy positions the airline for the future and addresses customers’ needs," Southwest said in the release.

The airline's new seating policy went into effect Jan. 27. Customers now have the choice between an "extra legroom seat," "preferred seat" and a standard seat.

The company said the policy "gives [customers] more choices when [they] travel," according to the airline’s website.

"For your comfort, we’re introducing seat options that allow you to choose the experience you prefer," the airline said on its seating information page.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Seattle Seahawks will face off against the New England Patriots Sunday in the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Despite the changes, Southwest reassured customers they should still expect the same "legendary" hospitality.

"Southwest’s bold personality and humor have always been unique in the industry," it said in the release. "No matter the seat configuration, the legendary hospitality that customers expect at Southwest remains."