Varney: Amazon is 'under attack'

STUART VARNEY: I'll make the judgment that Amazon is a brilliant company. It has revolutionized retail, lead the way with the cloud and plays a prominent role in space. And its founder Jeff Bezos is exceptionally wealthy. In short, it’s big, powerful and rich.

It is, therefore, under attack. The left just can't stand success.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to seize Jeff Bezos’ money. Her wealth tax is aimed squarely at him. On a competing network, Sen. Warren gleefully detailed how she would confiscate his money, simply because he's got too much of it.

AOC hates him so much that she stopped Amazon building a campus in New York City that would have brought 20,000 high-paid jobs. That’s called cutting off your nose to spite your face.

Now the unions are joining the attack. In April of this year, 71% of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, rejected unionization. But the Biden team didn't like that. And they're trying to reverse it. One member of the NLRB hearing board wants the vote nullified. There could be another vote. They want the union in, regardless of the wishes of the workers, or the impact on the company.

So here we have a corporate crown jewel, subject to legal and political harassment at the very highest level.

The aim is to slime its founder with snide comments about "paying his fair share." To stop it using its capital to revitalize other industries. To stop its further expansion because it’s just too big, and that’s not fair.

I hope the effort fails. And think it will. Socialists have no business destroying one of the most innovative companies in the world: Would you use Amazon if it were run by Sen. Warren or AOC?