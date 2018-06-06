250K UPS union members teed up for massive potential strike
Teamsters and UPS represent the largest collective bargaining unit in North America.
More than half of Americans saw the decline in labor union membership as a negative.
"The Property Man" host Bob Massi on casino workers’ negotiations in Las Vegas and the impact of Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs on housing prices.
FBN’s Jeff Flock with the latest on the union workers’ negotiations with Las Vegas casinos.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers is trying for a third time to organize in the Palmetto State.
FBN's Cheryl Casone on thousands of train conductors and engineers going on strike at Canadian Pacific Railway.
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on President Trump's executive orders making it easier to fire federal workers.
FBN's Jeff Flock on United Airlines food workers' efforts to be able to unionize.
FBN's Hillary Vaughn on thousands of workers going on strike at University of California hospitals.
The union reported that it spent at least $422,000 in 2017 on items pertaining to its “Tesla campaign.”
Union says public filing reflects changing organizational strategy.
Union leader James Hoffa defends President Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
International Brotherhood of Teamsters President James P. Hoffa on President Trump’s planned tariffs on China and his outlook for NAFTA.
International Brotherhood of Teamsters President James P. Hoffa the future for pensions and President Trump’s tax plan.
Former Reagan Economist Art Laffer on President Trump’s replacement for Gary Cohn, Larry Kudlow.
Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation's William Messenger on the Supreme Court case on public sector unions.
House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.) discusses how the Senate is hindering the GOP agenda and derailing a spending bill.
Does the government have an obligation to support the coal miners’ union pension?
Seven weeks before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump is making good on his promise to keep jobs in America.
In a new legal development on the controversy over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails, an appeals court on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling and said two U.S. government agencies should have done more to recover the emails.