Varney: Eric Adams wins as AOC’s clout fades

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams’s popularity is rising as after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s clout is fading.

STUART VARNEY: Eric Adams is the next mayor of New York. He's a former police officer. And he's declared war on the Defund The Police movement.

That is big news for cities all across the country. It’s big news for the left too, but not the kind of news they want to hear.

Adams is going after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She represents part of New York City. So the future mayor is clashing with a member of Congress over crime and they’re both Democrats!

Adams says this: "I'm no longer running against candidates. I'm running against a movement. All across the country the DSA socialists are mobilizing to stop Eric Adams. They realize that if I’m successful, we're going to start the process of regaining control of our cities."

Strong stuff, especially coming from a mayor who was elected by minority voters. The rich, white liberal elites of Manhattan preferred socialists!

What’s happened here is that the Defund The Police movement has run head-long into spiking crime in "out-of-control-cities." Everyone knows what's going on and feels it.

In the suburbs, the cocktail party talk is about real estate values. In the cities, and among those who have to work in the cities; the talk, the outrage, focuses on brutal, violent crime.

The police are not the problem: the criminals are the problem. And that’s why Eric Adams won, and that’s why AOC’s clout is fading.