Taxes

Place your bets: Delaware takes sports wagers, others close

The market for legal sports gambling in the United States widened significantly on Tuesday with the expansion of single-game sports bets in Delaware, putting legal wagering within driving distance of three major East Coast cities less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to accept the bets.

The Latest: New Jersey panel backs sports betting bill

The Latest on the New Jersey Legislature's consideration of a law to legalize sports betting in the state (all times local): ___ 10:40 am New Jersey lawmakers want to tax sports betting revenue won over the internet at a rate of 13 percent.

Michigan OKs tax incentives for Detroit projects, Amazon

Michigan's economic development board awarded $618 million in tax incentives on Tuesday for a $2.1 billion development project in Detroit that includes a 58-story building on the site of the iconic former J.L. Hudson department store — the first use of new state tax breaks for "transformational" redevelopment work.

North Carolina beefs up tax breaks as Apple scouts new sites

North Carolina legislative leaders say they're committing to an expansion of tax breaks for companies promising thousands of jobs, a move that comes as people familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press tech giant Apple is strongly considering the state for a new corporate campus.