Seattle may pull ‘head tax’ after Amazon, Starbucks cry foul
The repeal effort is underway despite the tax’s unanimous passage on May 14.
The repeal effort is underway despite the tax’s unanimous passage on May 14.
California Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox told FOX Business that Democrats have put the state in fiscal turmoil.
The market for legal sports gambling in the United States widened significantly on Tuesday with the expansion of single-game sports bets in Delaware, putting legal wagering within driving distance of three major East Coast cities less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to accept the bets.
The Latest on the New Jersey Legislature's consideration of a law to legalize sports betting in the state (all times local): ___ 10:40 am New Jersey lawmakers want to tax sports betting revenue won over the internet at a rate of 13 percent.
Last year's tax overhaul created a massive new incentive for investing in some of the United States' poorest neighborhoods.
Small-cap stocks had little trouble shaking off the crisis in Italy or an on-again, off-again global trade war that looks like it is on again.
Maine's members of Congress are urging President Donald Trump's administration not to place tariffs on seafood imports from China because they fear such a move would jeopardize the state's valuable lobster industry.
An electric vehicle startup announced Wednesday that it is retooling an Indiana factory and hopes to conduct trial runs for two new lines of vehicles by the end of the year.
An Iowa-based utility is proposing a massive wind turbine project that would be the nation's first investor-owned electric utility to generate all of its customer demand from wind energy.
The Australian government has announced the Senate will vote in June on cutting corporate tax rates after an opinion poll suggested the contentious reform had popular public support.
Trade group says retaliation a likely consequence.
The city council in Mountain View, California, will move forward with a vote on a head tax after Seattle approved a similar measure earlier this month.
Taxpayers are ultimately beholden to federal law when it comes to the characterization of their tax payments, according to the IRS and Treasury Department
Block Chain Gang LLC, Crypto Cowboy, Something Something Blockchain LLC: Based on the names of dozens of new companies registering to set up shop in Wyoming, the state's effort to lure the latest tech craze appears to be paying off.
Michigan's economic development board awarded $618 million in tax incentives on Tuesday for a $2.1 billion development project in Detroit that includes a 58-story building on the site of the iconic former J.L. Hudson department store — the first use of new state tax breaks for "transformational" redevelopment work.
Congressional Democrats want to give a big salary bump to teachers and pay for it by canceling the tax cut for the nation's top 1 percent of earners.
The 35-year-old former executive is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence at a federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
Under the proposal, Apple and other large employers would pay an annual charge for every employee that works in the city.
North Carolina legislative leaders say they're committing to an expansion of tax breaks for companies promising thousands of jobs, a move that comes as people familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press tech giant Apple is strongly considering the state for a new corporate campus.
Unique treatment by IRS could expose royal family’s finances to scrutiny.