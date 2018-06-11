Stuart Varney joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in 2007 and is the host of Varney & Co. (weekdays 9 AM-12 PM/ET), the highest rated market program on television.

Varney also serves as a business contributor and substitute host for FOX News Channel's (FNC) Your World with Neil Cavuto. Since joining FNC's business team in 2004, Varney has contributed to the network's weekday and weekend business programming including Your World with Neil Cavuto and Fox & Friends.

Prior to joining FNC, Varney served as the host of CNBC's Wall Street Journal Editorial Board with Stuart Varney. Before that, he was a co-anchor of CNN's Moneyline News Hour. Varney helped launch CNN's business news team in 1980 and hosted many of their financial programs including, Your Money, Business Day and Business Asia. His reporting and analysis of the stock market crash of 1987 helped earn CNN a Peabody Award for excellence in journalism.

A graduate of the London School of Economics, Varney began his broadcast journalism career as a business anchor for KEMO-TV in San Francisco.