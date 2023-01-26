Apple, Amazon earnings, jobs data and Fed decision top week ahead
Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, AMD, Exxon, Ford and GM all report this week
This will be a busy week for investors with a plethora of large-cap tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's meeting with a decision on interest rates due Wednesday.
The stock market is coming off a solid week for investors with the Nasdaq Composite up 5.38% while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.87%, and 2.65% respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33978.08
|+28.67
|+0.08%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4070.56
|+10.13
|+0.25%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11621.709487
|+109.30
|+0.95%
FOX Business breaks down this week's top market events.
FED'S BRAINARD EXPECTS INTEREST RATES TO REMAIN HIGH DESPITE RECENT INFLATION DECLINE
Monday, January 30
Microsoft is introducing a new lower-cost tier called Microsoft 365 Basic, the plan will cost $1.99 per month and include 100 GB of storage, Outlook email, and access to support experts.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|248.16
|+0.16
|+0.06%
Investors are preparing for China and Hong Kong to lift more of their COVID-19 isolation and quarantine requirements. Similarly, in South Korea, the indoor mask mandate has now been made a recommendation, potentially leading to an increase in consumer activities. Investors will be hoping that these changes will have a positive impact on manufacturing and alleviate some of the supply chain issues.
CHINA SCRAPPING COVID POLICY WAS EXPECTED TO REVIVE GLOBAL LUXURY RETAIL, BUT MANY BUY LOCALLY INSTEAD
In earnings news, Franklin Resources and SoFi Technologies report before the market opens.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BEN
|FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.
|30.71
|+0.41
|+1.35%
|SOFI
|SOFI TECHNOLOGIES
|5.94
|+0.23
|+4.03%
After the bell investors will be paying close attention to Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, J&J Snack Foods and Helmerich & Payne.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WHR
|WHIRLPOOL CORP.
|154.15
|+4.18
|+2.79%
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
|181.54
|+1.52
|+0.84%
|JJSF
|J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.
|149.64
|-0.79
|-0.53%
|HP
|HELMERICH & PAYNE INC.
|49.16
|-0.36
|-0.73%
Tuesday, January 31
On Tuesday the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will kick off day one of its two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates announced Wednesday.
Earnings on Tuesday before the markets open will include Exxon Mobil, General Motors, McDonald's, UPS, Pfizer, Caterpillar, Philips 66, Marathon Petroleum, Moody's, Spotify Technology and Sysco.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|115.59
|-2.10
|-1.78%
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS CO.
|37.95
|+1.47
|+4.02%
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP.
|272.33
|-2.35
|-0.86%
|UPS
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
|182.07
|+2.43
|+1.35%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|43.78
|-0.47
|-1.07%
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC.
|264.54
|+2.42
|+0.92%
|PH
|PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP.
|319.86
|+5.34
|+1.70%
|MPC
|MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP.
|132.84
|-2.40
|-1.77%
|MOODY
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
|102.22
|+0.95
|+0.94%
|SYY
|SYSCO CORP.
|77.91
|-0.43
|-0.56%
After the bell investors will be focused on Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen, Boston Properties, Chubb, Electronic Arts and Snap.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.
|75.40
|+0.24
|+0.32%
|AMGN
|AMGEN INC.
|253.65
|-1.23
|-0.48%
|CB
|CHUBB LTD.
|227.28
|-3.81
|-1.65%
|BXP
|BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.
|73.70
|+3.67
|+5.24%
|EA
|ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
|128.87
|-0.27
|-0.21%
|SNAP
|SNAP INC.
|10.91
|+0.72
|+7.12%
Economic date being released on Tuesday will include the Case-Shiller home price index, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence.
Wednesday, February 1
On Wednesday at 2 p.m. the FOMC will announce the latest decision on rates. While most economists expect another rate hike, this one may be a smaller 0.25 basis points. The Federal Reserve has been implementing tighter monetary policy measures to address the inflation concerns and avoid what Larry Summers calls a 1970s-style stagflation crisis.
Also on Wednesday an OPEC+ panel is expected to endorse the current oil output policy. No change is expected as concerns over the economic outlook are balanced by hopes for an increase in demand from China.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|69.52
|-1.41
|-1.99%
|BNO
|UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT
|28.32
|-0.41
|-1.43%
Effective Wednesday, former President Ryan McInerney will take over as Visa's new CEO, from Alfred Kelly, who will become executive chairman of the board.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|V
|VISA INC.
|231.44
|+6.68
|+2.97%
Meanwhile, Pietro Beccari will become chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, succeeding Michael Burke, who will take on new responsibilities reporting directly to Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, while Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013, will become chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture.
Before the markets open investors will be eagerly attending the earnings calls for T-Mobile US, Altria Group, Waste Management, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Peloton Interactive.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TMUS
|T-MOBILE US INC.
|146.73
|-1.96
|-1.32%
|MO
|ALTRIA GROUP INC.
|44.13
|-0.15
|-0.34%
|WM
|WASTE MANAGEMENT INC.
|152.57
|+0.07
|+0.05%
|SMG
|SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO.
|66.53
|+5.94
|+9.80%
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC.
|12.65
|+0.85
|+7.20%
After the bell investors will listen into Allstate's, MetLife's, Aflac's, Allegiant Travel's, and Meta Platforms' earnings calls.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ALL
|THE ALLSTATE CORP.
|127.93
|-0.74
|-0.58%
|MET
|METLIFE INC.
|72.03
|-0.20
|-0.28%
|AFL
|AFLAC INC.
|72.90
|-0.06
|-0.08%
|META
|META PLATFORMS INC.
|151.74
|+4.44
|+3.01%
Economic data for Wednesday will include mortgage applications, ADP national employment, S&P Global manufacturing PMI final, vehicle sales, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job openings, and EIA weekly crude stocks.
Thursday, February 2
The Bank of England is set to make its interest rate decision on Thursday.
Investors will have a business day of earnings calls, starting off before markets open with ConocoPhillips, Eli Lilly, Honeywell International, Merck, Estée Lauder, Harley-Davidson, Hershey, Sirius XM Holdings, Stanley Black & Decker, Ferrari, World Wrestling Entertainment, 1-800-Flowers.com, Hanesbrands and Lazard.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|COP
|CONOCOPHILLIPS
|123.59
|-1.01
|-0.81%
|LLY
|ELI LILLY & CO.
|342.13
|-5.79
|-1.66%
|HON
|HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
|208.13
|-1.22
|-0.58%
|MRK
|MERCK & CO. INC.
|105.42
|-1.46
|-1.36%
|EL
|THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
|270.79
|-2.43
|-0.89%
|HOG
|HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC.
|45.15
|+1.07
|+2.43%
|HSY
|THE HERSHEY CO.
|218.73
|-1.29
|-0.59%
|SIRI
|SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
|5.92
|+0.02
|+0.34%
|SWK
|STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC.
|86.15
|+1.73
|+2.05%
|RACE
|FERRARI NV
|253.71
|+5.80
|+2.34%
|WWE
|WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC.
|84.61
|-1.16
|-1.35%
|FLWS
|1 800 FLOWERS COM
|10.13
|+0.38
|+3.90%
|HBI
|HANESBRANDS INC.
|8.12
|+0.24
|+3.05%
|LAZ
|LAZARD LTD.
|40.89
|+0.20
|+0.49%
After the bell some major tech stocks as well as some others will chime in, including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Starbucks, Ford, Qualcomm, Microchip Technology, Columbia Sportswear Company, GoPro, Skechers U.S.A., Clorox and US Steel.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|145.93
|+1.97
|+1.37%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|102.24
|+3.02
|+3.04%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|99.37
|+1.85
|+1.90%
|SBUX
|STARBUCKS CORP.
|109.02
|+0.26
|+0.24%
|F
|FORD MOTOR CO.
|13.27
|+0.36
|+2.78%
|QCOM
|QUALCOMM INC.
|133.40
|-0.56
|-0.42%
|MCHP
|MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.
|77.68
|-0.58
|-0.74%
|COLM
|COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR
|91.60
|+0.75
|+0.83%
|GPRO
|GOPRO INC.
|6.16
|+0.16
|+2.67%
|SKX
|SKECHERS U.S.A. INC.
|47.48
|-0.41
|-0.86%
|CLX
|THE CLOROX CO.
|140.51
|-1.42
|-1.00%
|X
|UNITED STATES STEEL CORP.
|28.82
|-0.44
|-1.50%
Economic data being reported on Thursday will include Challenger layoffs, initial jobless claims, productivity (preliminary), durable goods and factory orders.
Friday, February 3
Earnings on Friday to close out the week will include Cigna, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Zimmer Biomet before markets open.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CI
|CIGNA CORP.
|308.30
|-4.91
|-1.57%
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|742.83
|+0.53
|+0.07%
|ZBH
|ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC.
|125.87
|+0.37
|+0.29%
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV
|95.55
|+0.67
|+0.71%
Job Growth Est. 185,000, +3.6% unemployment rate
Economic data on Friday will include the jobs report for January, which is expected to show a slight uptick in the jobless rate to 3.5% from 3.6%, while employers likely added 185,000 workers, down from 223,000 in December. Slowing job growth could signal the Fed's efforts are taking hold.
Additionally, S&P Global services PMI flash, ISM non-manufacturing, and PMI will be released.