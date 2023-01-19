Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve

Fed's Brainard expects interest rates to remain high despite recent inflation decline

Fed Governor Lael Brainard says central bank remains 'determined' to fight high inflation

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Thursday that interest rates need to remain high for some time, despite a recent decline in inflation. 

"Even with the recent moderation, inflation remains high, and policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to make sure inflation returns to 2% on a sustained basis," she said in remarks prepared for a speech in Chicago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.