Uber founder spends $36 million for NYC penthouse

Uber’s billionaire founder Travis Kalanick just dropped $36.5 million on a luxurious New York City penthouse that includes multiple terraces and a heated pool.

The 30-story SoHo duplex was designed by Pritzker-prize winning architect Renzo Piano. It was his first New York City residential project. Kalanick’s 6,734-square-foot penthouse includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, plus another 3,400 square feet of outdoor space with panoramic views, according to the listing with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

It was the most expensive real estate sale in New York City last month, The New York Times reported citing property records.

The Broome Street penthouse’s private elevator opens to an oversized foyer and a great room with 16-foot ceilings, according to the listing.

The penthouse's great room features 16-foot ceilings and expansive views from two terraces. (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

Off the great room, visitors will find three terraces, the study, library, living/dining room and eat-in kitchen with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.

The eat-in kitchen features floor-to-ceiling windows. (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

Upstairs, the penthouse has four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, including a master suite that’s bigger than many Manhattan apartments, featuring two walk-in closets and a sitting area.

The master bathroom comprises 260 square feet. (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

A 2,500-square-foot rooftop deck sits on top of the penthouse. It includes a heated pool and a summer kitchen, plus plenty of space for lounging and enjoying the 360-degree view.

The rooftop pool at 565 Broome Street is heated. (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The monthly real estate tax bill is estimated at more than $13,000, according to the listing.

Kalanick founded Uber in 2009. He resigned as CEO in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. He still sits on Uber’s board of directors, according to the company’s website.

Since giving up his Uber CEO job, Kalanick’s venture capital firm has purchased a controlling share in City Storage Systems, which fixes up run-down real estate like strip malls as new space for tech companies. Kalanick is serving as the startup’s CEO.

Kalanick maintained an 8% stake in Uber after leaving, and reportedly made billions when the company went public earlier this year. Forbes estimated his net worth at $3.6 billion.

