Russia seeks Scottish castle in $700M lawsuit against billionaire banker

Russia has set its sights on a luxurious Scottish castle as its central bank seeks to recoup losses from a billionaire who co-founded a Russian bank that needed a bailout in 2017.

Continue Reading Below

The Tower of Lethendy is one of 140 properties and businesses Russia is attempting to acquire from Boris Mints as part of a lawsuit against former owners and executives of Otkritie, a bank Mints co-founded that later collapsed, Scottish Financial News reported.

The castle has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It dates back to 1570. The gated property also includes two cottages, a lodge, golf course, pool and tennis courts, according to Scottish land records.

Singer Taylor Swift was considering buying the $7.16 million, 40-acre property in 2015, Fox News reported at the time.

The property, which is located north of Perth, last changed hands in December of 2016, land records show.

Advertisement

In 2017, Forbes estimated Mints’ net worth at $1.3 billion.

The Russian Central Bank is seeking 570 million British pounds — just shy of $700 million — from Mints, Scottish Financial News reported. A British court blocked him and his sons from selling or transferring properties after the lawsuit was filed. The family has denied any wrongdoing.

The central bank said it has suffered losses since bailing out Otkritie. It plans to sell the bank by 2021, Reuters reported in June.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS