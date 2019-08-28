Most expensive US residential listing hits the market

Ever wanted to live in a $195 million home? Well, now you can – if not like a fresh prince, then maybe Jed Clampett – in Bel Air, California.

Continue Reading Below

The priciest listing on the U.S. real estate market at this time is the luxurious $195 million Chartwell Estate, aka Chartwell. According to CNBC, the outside of the estate was featured in the long-running, popular TV show that ran on CBS from 1962-1971 – "The Beverly Hillbillies" – as the home of the Clampett clan. And in some good news for potential buyers, the price of Chartwell recently came down by $50 million.

Designed by architect Sumner Spaulding in 1930, built over the course of five years, and most recently owned by businessman Jerrold "Jerry" Perenchio, the former chairman of Univision, Chartwell boasts 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and 40 garage spaces. The main building on the estate is 25,000 square feet, and the estate itself is more than 10 acres in size.

And, with its French Neoclassical style and limestone façade, Chartwell features all kinds of first-rate amenities – to say nothing of its “panoramic views from downtown to the Pacific Ocean.” From a tennis court to a 12,000-bottle wine cellar, from “expertly manicured gardens” to a 75-foot pool with a sizable pool house, from a five-bedroom guest house to a helipad, Chartwell appears to have everything a buyer could conceivably want, in a tasteful combination of elegance and opulence.

The gate of the Chartwell Estate in Bel Air, California, is seen on Google Street View. (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Perenchio, who died in 2017, bought Chartwell in 1986 and significantly expanded the size of the estate and also did a major renovation of its interiors (using the renowned designer Henri Samuel). When he died, Perenchio had a net worth of $2.8 billion.