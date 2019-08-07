Gloria Vanderbilt's $50M childhood mansion for sale

The New York City mansion where fashion designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt spent her early years is up for sale with a $50 million price tag.

The 18,408-square-foot Upper East Side townhouse includes 12 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, three powder rooms and about 1,500 square feet of outdoor space, according to the listing with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Vanderbilt, who died from cancer at age 95 in June, was most famous for her popular jeans. She was also the great-great-granddaughter of Gilded Age railroad baron Cornelius Vanderbilt, as well as the mother of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. She inherited money from the famously wealthy family, but reportedly donated the vast majority of her estimated $200 million fortune.

The seven-story neo-Grec building features a sandstone front.

Inside, it has 12-foot ceilings, three gas fireplaces, limestone kitchen floors, a Calacatta marble slab counter, marble tiled walls and backsplash and custom cabinetry.

The bathrooms have marble floors, walls and vanities with eucalyptus accents and free-standing tubs.

“This is truly a trophy property,” the listing states.

Originally built in 1891 by Robert B. Lynd and altered in 1905 by William Strom, the building has been reimagined as three condos by architects at CetraRuddy, according to the listing. It was updated last year.

The building can be purchased as a whole, or each unit can be purchased separately.

The individual units are listed a $13.5 million for a 4,988-square-foot, four-bed and 3.5-bath duplex; $11.5 million for a 5,258-square-foot, four-bed and 4.5-bath maisonette and $25 million for the 5,704-square-foot penthouse with four beds and 4.5 baths. Each unit has a private elevator.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate and broker Lauren Muss have scheduled an open house by appointment only.