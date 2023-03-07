STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell’s testimony, more Meta layoffs? Dick’s Sporting Goods delivers
Wall Street eyes Fed Chair Powell's testimony, Facebook parent preps for more layoffs, Dick's Sporting Goods hikes dividend after solid profit outlook and Biden floats tax hikes. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday told Congress that policymakers may need to raise interest rates more than previously expected amid signs that inflationary pressures in the economy remain abnormally strong.
Squarespace, Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $234 million in its fourth quarter.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.72 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The software company posted revenue of $228.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.3 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $252.2 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $867 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $234 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $970 million.
The major U.S. benchmarks are wobbling on Tuesday as commodities like gold and oil stay beneath the redline.
The Dow Jones Industrial and S&P are unsteady with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovering in winning territory as shares of Meta, Amazon and Microsoft rise.
|META
|$184.90
|AMZN
|$93.75
|MSFT
|$256.87
In commodities, oil is down, slipping approximately 0.39% to $80.15 a barrel as gold loses roughly 0.91% to $1,837.80 an ounce.
Meanwhile, silver is also down, moving around 1.99% lower to $20.72 an ounce.
|THO
|$92.58
Thor Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.
The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.
Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.
|WW
|$3.87
WW International, Inc. on Monday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $223.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $251.4 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, WW International said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million.
|RIVN
|$17.13
Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers.
Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."
Irvine, California-based Rivian , which makes R1T electric pickup trucks and R1S SUVs, has said its cash balance will fund its operations through 2025.
Rivian said the bonds would be "green" ones, which typically offer companies the chance to raise debt more cheaply from investors who are willing to take lower returns in exchange for supporting green projects.
Rivian's bond will mature in March 2029 and investors will have the option to convert the bonds into cash or shares in the EV maker.
|DKS
|$132.14
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $235.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.93 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.
The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.04 billion, or $10.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.37 billion.
Dick's expects full-year earnings to be $12.90 to $13.80 per share.
Facebook parent Meta already cut 11,000 of its workforce and several weeks ago downplayed rumors of more layoffs. Now, speculation has resurfaced after Bloomberg reported more job cuts are indeed coming.
California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking on Walgreen's over its abortion drug sales and the drug store chain is firing back as a political storm swirls.
Powell will deliver his semi-annual address on monetary policy to Congress Tuesday in day one of his two day testimony. Financial markets are closing watching his update on the economy, inflation as well the size and duration of future rate hikes as consumers struggle with higher borrowing costs.
