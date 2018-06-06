Jon Corzine’s Wall Street comeback in jeopardy so far as hedge fund attracts trickle
The former Goldman Sachs banker and New Jersey governor has raised just about $20 million while the sales document is irking some investors.
The $2.2 billion nearly doubles what the Pegula family paid to purchase the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Legendary hedge fund investor Bill Miller is betting big on cryptocurrency as a “bitcoin observer,” with his firm betting nearly half of its assets in the digital currency.
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports that hedge fund mogul Bill Ackman is throwing in the towel after six years of shorting Herbalife.
BGC Partners Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick discusses the economic environment as it relates to interest rates and inflation.
BGC Partners Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick explains why market volatility can be good for investors.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on Whitney Tilson shutting down his hedge fund.
House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.) on why he is railing against Wall Street.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on John Paulson’s hedge fund handing out ‘zeros’ to partners according to sources, and why hedge funds in general are struggling.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management Bill Ackman dumping his entire stake in Valeant, and the possibility of changing his investment strategy.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on investor Steve Cohen looking to reopen hedge fund business through Stamford Harbor Capital according to sources.
Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith on President Trump’s comprehensive tax plan outline set to roll out in the next few weeks.
Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci weighs in on the latest transition talks and future high-level appointments.
Profitabletrading.com Senior Strategist Jared Levy on why billionaire investor George Soros is betting against a bullish market.
Former Hedge Fund VP and author of ‘Waffle Street’ James Adams discusses his journey of earning a six-figure salary on Wall Street, to working at a waffle shop.
Elmrox Investment Group Founder Daniel Lawrence on his investing strategy and the state of the energy and chemical markets.
Rob Copeland of The Wall Street Journal discusses hedge fund winners and losers.
Michael Chadwick of Chadwick Financial Advisors and Swiss America Chairman Craig Smith on the housing market and U.S. economy.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman’s investment in, and defense of, Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on Herbalife releasing an attack video against Bill Ackman.