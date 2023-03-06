Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Tesla cuts prices, Norfolk Southern's new safety plan, Powell testimony this week

Tesla cuts prices on several models, Altria buying vape company NJOY for $2.75 billion, Abercrombie & Fitch's profit miss, investors await Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony Tuesday. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Stocks rise, oil and gold prices mix

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

The major U.S. benchmarks are in the green on Monday as commodities like oil and gold flip-flop in early trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial, S&P and Nasdaq are all in positive territory with the tech-heavy index on track for another winning week as shares of Meta, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft rise.

In commodities, oil is down again, slipping approximately 0.64% to $79.16 a barrel as gold adds roughly 0.22% to $1,858.70 an ounce.

Meanwhile, silver is up, moving around 0.03% higher to $21.24 an ounce. 

Goldman Sachs arm among bidders in possible $10B Subway sale: report

Subway has officially opened its new global dual-headquarters in Miami’s Waterford Business District. (Eileen Escarda/Subway via PRNewswire)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm is among the suitors for the U.S. based sandwich chain Subway, which has been put up for sale with an estimated $10 billion price tag, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital are also among the other suitors, the report added.

Goldman Sachs and TPG declined to comment.

Subway, Bain Capital and TDR did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The sandwich chain last month said it was exploring a possible sale of its business due to surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.

Satellite radio service Sirius XM custs 8% of workforce

Sirius XM is cutting 8% of its workforce, or 475 positions.

“We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today’s uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured,” said CEO Jennifer Witz in a letter to employees.

Witz added the satellite radio company’s decision to reduce its workforce “was required in order for us to maintain a sustainably profitable company.”

Tesla cuts prices globally in a bid to spur demand

Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla supercharger station in Cabazon, Calif. May 18, 2016. (Reuters/Sam Mircovich)

Tesla Inc has slashed prices of its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe, doubling down on a discount drive it started in Asia as demand slows against the backdrop of a weakening economy.

In 2022, the Elon Musk-led company missed its target to grow deliveries by 50% annually as it struggled with supply chain constraints and a demand slowdown caused by growing recession fears. Still, Musk has said the carmaker could deliver 2 million vehicles in 2023 as price cuts boost demand.

China-made Tesla car sales rose 18% in January from a five-month low hit in December. February saw a 12.6% rise.

Altria to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY for $2.8B after Juul exit

Woman poses with a cigarette in front of Altria logo in this illustration taken July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Altria Group Inc said on Monday it would buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for about $2.75 billion in cash, in fresh bets by the Marlboro maker on the fast-growing market after losing billions through its investment in Juul.

The tobacco giant said it had exchanged its investment in Juul for certain of the once red-hot vaping company's heated tobacco intellectual property, at a time when it faces thousands of lawsuits and reportedly prepared to file for bankruptcy.

The value of Altria's investment in Juul slid to $250 million as of December last year from $12.8 billion it invested in 2018.

The NJOY deal will include an additional $500 million in cash payments subject to regulatory outcomes related to some NJOY products, Altria said.

NJOY is one of the handful of vaping companies whose products have clearance from federal regulators. It makes NJOY Ace Pods — currently the only pod-based e-vapor product with market authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — and disposable e-cigarettes under the NJOY Daily brand.

