STOCK MARKET NEWS: Tesla cuts prices, Norfolk Southern's new safety plan, Powell testimony this week

Developing Story Stocks rise, oil and gold prices mix

The major U.S. benchmarks are in the green on Monday as commodities like oil and gold flip-flop in early trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial, S&P and Nasdaq are all in positive territory with the tech-heavy index on track for another winning week as shares of Meta, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft rise.

Symbol Price Change %Change META $185.25 10.72 6.14 AAPL $151.03 5.12 3.51 AMZN $94.90 2.77 3.01 MSFT $255.29 4.18 1.66

In commodities, oil is down again, slipping approximately 0.64% to $79.16 a barrel as gold adds roughly 0.22% to $1,858.70 an ounce.

Meanwhile, silver is up, moving around 0.03% higher to $21.24 an ounce.