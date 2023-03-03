STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq leads for week, Dell dips, FTX hits Silvergate, Bitcoin

Verizon finance chief Matt Ellis to depart in top management rejig

Symbol Price Change %Change VZ $38.18 -0.23 -0.60

Verizon Communications Inc finance chief Matt Ellis will leave the wireless carrier in May, it said on Friday in a slew of senior leadership changes.

The move comes at a time when Verizon is facing tough competition from rivals T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc for new customers and is investing heavily in new technologies such as 5G.Senior Vice President Tony Skiadas will replace Ellis, the company said while announcing new leaders to its key verticals.

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, who leads Verizon Business Group, will be executive vice president and chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group.

The business group will be led by Kyle Malady, currently head of Global Networks and Technology.

Verizon's consumer and business divisions include wireless and wireline operations focused at retail customers and enterprises, respectively.