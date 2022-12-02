Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'

Meta Platforms CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg released a video Friday displaying the latest developments in his Metaverse virtual reality application to lukewarm reception.

The video shows off the Metaverse's updates to its "Mixed Reality Capture" feature, which augments users' surroundings with virtual reality accouterments.

The newest version of Metaverse's "Quest" software allows users to record their Mixed Reality Capture to video in real time.

Zuckerburg released the demo video via social media platform Instagram, which Meta also owns.

Footage shows users painting on a virtual canvas, playing virtual instruments and fiddling with virtual block puzzles superimposed into their surroundings.

The demo received a mixed reception on Instagram from users.

A link to Zuckerburg's video can be found here.

"Why would someone like metaverse while there is a real world. Stop that s---," a top comment said.

"No one using this s--- brah," another top comment read.

Horizon Worlds, a free virtual reality online video game created by Meta Platforms Inc., has failed to meet internal performance expectations, The Wall Street Journal reported .

Internal documents obtained by the outlet show that Meta set a 500,000 monthly active users goal by the end of this year, and although Zuckerberg said the transition to the Metaverse would take the company years to fully achieve, the company revised the projection to 280,000.

"This VR still looks crap to me honestly," another user wrote on the Friday demo video.

Other verified users expressed vague excitement through single word comments including "Exciting!" and "Wow."

One commenter expressed confusion at the pricey technology's target audience, writing, "For $1500 I’m still not sure who this is marketed towards."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Horizon’s vast collection of virtual spaces where users appear as avatars and interact with others across the world are sparsely used, and only 9% of worlds built by creators are visited by at least 50 people, with many never being visited at all.