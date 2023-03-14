STOCK MARKET NEWS: Meta cuts 10K jobs, bank stocks rebound, UAL, Delta give forecasts
Investors digest CPI data, the first of two inflation reports, bank stocks rebound after the Silicon Valley Bank driven selloff, United Airlines and Delta give mixed forecasts. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Meta, the parent of Facebook, confirmed widely speculated reports that layoffs will increase as CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote to employees and the investor community on Tuesday about what he coined the company's "year of efficiency."
"Our efficiency work has several parallel workstreams to improve organizational efficiency, dramatically increase developer productivity and tooling, optimize distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more. I’ve tried to be open about all the work that’s underway, and while I know many of you are energized by this, I also recognize that the idea of upcoming org changes creates uncertainty and stress. My hope is to make these org changes as soon as possible in the year so we can get past this period of uncertainty and focus on the critical work ahead.
"Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired" said Zuckerberg.
This is the social media giant's second round of layoffs.
Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday that Vimal Kapur, who has more than three decades of experience leading the diversified manufacturer's various businesses, will succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive.
The 57-year-old Kapur will take over the top role on June 1, roughly 10 months after he was appointed Honeywell's president and chief operating officer.
He has held several key positions in the company, including CEO of its building technologies as well as performance materials and technologies units.
Kapur also oversees the company's operating model, Honeywell Accelerator, which uses various tools, processes and best practices to improve efficiency.
Adamczyk, who has been Honeywell's CEO since 2017, will continue to serve as executive chairman and draw a base salary of $1.3 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Credit Suisse said in its 2022 annual report the bank has identified "material weaknesses" in internal controls over financial reporting and not yet stemmed customer outflows.
"As of December 31, 2022, the Group’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective, and for the same reasons, management has reassessed and has reached the same conclusion regarding December 31, 2021," it said in the filing published on Tuesday.
Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in the report included an "adverse opinion" on the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls over its reporting but its statements "present fairly, in all material respects" the financial position of the bank in 2020 through 2022.
The reporting weaknesses comes as Credit Suisse is seeking to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients. Customer outflows in the fourth quarter rose to more than 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion).
On Tuesday the bank said "outflows (had) stabilised to much lower levels but had not yet reversed".
Bitcoin and other crypto prices continue to rebound, rising above the $25K level, as investors get back into crypto. Last week prices fell below the $20K level. The all-time high for Bitcoin, $68K, was reached in 2021.
"Bitcoin is swimming in the troubles of the US banking industry, gaining 9% in the last 24 hours and over 25% from Friday's lows. Remember that bitcoin was created in 2008 to respond to distrust in the global financial system. This function of bitcoin as capital preservation was recalled over the weekend and worked out on Monday," said Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro senior market analyst.
Delta Airlines reaffirmed its outlook noting it expects to earn as much as $12.01 billion in revenue ahead of the $10.38 billion earned during the same period a year-ago.
CEO Ed Bastian, speaking at a JPMorgan investor conference, said "demand is strong and getting stronger" as reported by Reuters.
The Department of Justice is taking on drugstore chain Rite Aid in a fresh lawsuit over distribution of opioids.
All three of the major market averages rebounded on Tuesday led by banking shares as investor fears eased over the stability of some of the nation’s regional banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Additionally, Facebook parent Meta, announced it will cut 10,000 workers in its second round of layoffs.
United Airlines expects to first quarter loss on account of higher costs and weaker-than-expected pricing power.
"While all months of 2023 are expected to produce unit revenue significantly above the corresponding months in 2019, the Company is observing new seasonal demand patterns, with lower-demand months such as January and February 2023 growing less than higher-demand months.
It now expects an adjusted loss of as much as $1.00 per share. The company in January forecast adjusted profit between $0.50 and $1.00 per share for the quarter.
Prices at the consumer level via the CPI remain persistently high year-over-year but eased slightly from the prior month. The CPI comes ahead of Wednesday's producer price index which measures inflation at the wholesale level.
The FDIC seized Silicon Valley Bank had a long track record of political donations before its collapse.
