STOCK MARKET NEWS: Meta cuts 10K jobs, bank stocks rebound, UAL, Delta give forecasts

Meta, the parent of Facebook, confirmed widely speculated reports that layoffs will increase as CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote to employees and the investor community on Tuesday about what he coined the company's "year of efficiency."

"Our efficiency work has several parallel workstreams to improve organizational efficiency, dramatically increase developer productivity and tooling, optimize distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more. I’ve tried to be open about all the work that’s underway, and while I know many of you are energized by this, I also recognize that the idea of upcoming org changes creates uncertainty and stress. My hope is to make these org changes as soon as possible in the year so we can get past this period of uncertainty and focus on the critical work ahead.

"Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired" said Zuckerberg.

This is the social media giant's second round of layoffs.

