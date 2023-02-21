STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot Dow drags, Larry Summer’s economic warning

HSBC signals rate rise profit windfall has peaked even as payouts rise

Symbol Price Change %Change HSBC $39.25 1.91 5.12

HSBC dampened investors' expectations of a sustained income bonanza from rising global interest rates, even after Europe's biggest bank reported a 92% surge in quarterly profit and pledging more regular dividends and share buybacks.

The London-headquartered bank said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend of $0.21 per share, from the proceeds of the $10 billion sale of its Canada business.

With its $1.3 trillion in customer deposits, HSBC benefits more than many smaller banks from central bank hikes that enable it to charge a wider margin on its loans and mortgages.

The bank however said it expected net interest income to be at least $36 billion in 2023, shy of $37 billion forecasts and a $38 billion annualized figure analysts calculated from its latest quarterly numbers.

“The numbers themselves are strong compared to market expectations but the market was hoping for a little more good news in the outlook statement, so the shares are down by around 1% this morning,” said Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“The business is performing well, but much depends on the group maintaining robust cost controls. That means more branch closures in the UK this year, with another 130 set to close. But for shareholders, that intention to pay out half of earnings suggests an ongoing yield from HSBC shares of perhaps as much as 7% this year and next, with that extra USD21c special dividend on top.”

