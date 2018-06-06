Rolls-Royce, preparing to cut thousands of jobs, says engine problem has spread
The engine powers Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jet.
The engine powers Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jet.
A judge has dismissed Montana-Dakota Utilities' eminent domain proceeding for a proposed natural gas pipeline in North Dakota.
FBN's Cheryl Casone on the impact of rising fuel costs on airlines' costs and ticket prices.
No U.S. airline made the top 20.
Ride-hailing service Uber has sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.
The Latest on a Honolulu bill that would limit prices ride-hailing services can impose on riders (all times local): 11 a.m.
Fuel expenses have been a thorn in the side for airlines over the course of the past year.
Al Baker’s response came shortly after being elected chairman of the International Air Transport Association.
FBN's Jeff Flock on American Airlines warning of higher airfares due to oil prices.
FOX Business contributor Phil Flynn on the outlook for oil and gas prices.
The two national airlines merged to form Air France-KLM in 2004 but Air France's economic performance has broadly lagged that of KLM, with the French carrier suffering frequent strikes.
Cybersecurity expert Leeza Garber discusses how a Tesla Model S crashed into a parked police car in California.
The Latest on a Delta Air Lines flight diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, because of an onboard disturbance involving a passenger (all times local): 2:10 p.m. Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.
A Delta Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, because of an onboard disturbance involving a passenger.
United drops to last among five “traditional” carriers.
FBN's Stuart Varney on Honda's new plane the HondaJet Elite.
FBN's Cheryl Casone on thousands of train conductors and engineers going on strike at Canadian Pacific Railway.
Grain, mining and crude producers to be hit hardest by strike.
Brazilian truckers frustrated by rising fuel prices are striking for a ninth day in several states, though sporadic deliveries of gasoline and goods are starting to ease a shutdown that has led to widespread shortages and disturbances.
The head of a U.S. technology company that scoured the Indian Ocean seabed for more than three months looking for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 said on Tuesday he was disappointed the hunt failed to find wreckage and hoped to take part in some future search.