US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15

Multiple states are raising their minimum hourly wages next month, with four boosting the minimum hourly rate to $15 or above at the start of the year: California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington, according to FOX TV Digital.

Inflation will boost the Golden State's hourly minimum wage to $15.50 and Washington state's minimum wage will increase to $15.74.

Connecticut and Massachusetts will both raise wages to $15 an hour.

RESTAURANT GROUPS PUSH TO OVERTURN CALIFORNIA FAST-FOOD WAGE LAW

At least 25 states are raising their minimum wage next year, with the majority taking effect on Jan. 1.

In New York, employees will receive at least $14,20 an hour beginning on Dec. 31.

Nevada is increasing its minimum wage in increments of 75 cents annually through 2024. For the period covering July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the minimum wage rate is $9.50 per hour if the employee is offered qualifying health benefits, and $10.50 per hour if the employee is not offered qualifying health benefits. That goes to $10.25 and $11.25, respectively, on July 1, 2023.

Washington, D.C., has the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.10 an hour and residents there voted to require employers to pay tipped employees $16.10 an hour, regardless of how much they earn in gratuity.

FLAGSTAFF TO INCREASE MINIMUM WAGE TO $16.80 STARTING JAN.1

President Joe Biden has called for the federal minimum wage to be raised to $15.

Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which has not increased since July 2009.

The lowest minimum wages are in Georgia and Wyoming, for employers exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Here are the states that will reportedly make changes to their minimum hourly wages:

Alaska Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Illinois Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Jersey New Mexico New York Ohio Rhode Island South Dakota Virginia Washington