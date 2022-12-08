Expand / Collapse search
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15

While US states are raising minimum hour wages, the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25

FOX Business host Charles Payne compares 1962 to 2022 and provides insight on the importance of investing on 'Making Money.' video

Charles Payne: Our wages have not gone up as much as everything else

FOX Business host Charles Payne compares 1962 to 2022 and provides insight on the importance of investing on 'Making Money.'

Multiple states are raising their minimum hourly wages next month, with four boosting the minimum hourly rate to $15 or above at the start of the year: California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington, according to FOX TV Digital.

Inflation will boost the Golden State's hourly minimum wage to $15.50 and Washington state's minimum wage will increase to $15.74. 

Connecticut and Massachusetts will both raise wages to $15 an hour.

Minimum wage increase signs lie on a street in New York

Signs lay in the street before the start of a rally in support of minimum wage increase in New York, April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers held rallies in 236 U.S. cities Wednesday in their biggest protest yet for higher pay and union rights.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

RESTAURANT GROUPS PUSH TO OVERTURN CALIFORNIA FAST-FOOD WAGE LAW

At least 25 states are raising their minimum wage next year, with the majority taking effect on Jan. 1.

In New York, employees will receive at least $14,20 an hour beginning on Dec. 31. 

Nevada is increasing its minimum wage in increments of 75 cents annually through 2024. For the period covering July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the minimum wage rate is $9.50 per hour if the employee is offered qualifying health benefits, and $10.50 per hour if the employee is not offered qualifying health benefits. That goes to $10.25 and $11.25, respectively, on July 1, 2023.

Washington, D.C., has the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.10 an hour and residents there voted to require employers to pay tipped employees $16.10 an hour, regardless of how much they earn in gratuity. 

A National Day of Action 15 dollar per hour minimum wage protest at the Massachusetts State House in Boston

Boston area underpaid workers and community and faith leaders take part in a National Day of Action 15 dollar per hour minimum wage protest at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Nov. 29, 2016.  (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FLAGSTAFF TO INCREASE MINIMUM WAGE TO $16.80 STARTING JAN.1

President Joe Biden has called for the federal minimum wage to be raised to $15. 

Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which has not increased since July 2009.

The lowest minimum wages are in Georgia and Wyoming, for employers exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Here are the states that will reportedly make changes to their minimum hourly wages: 

  1. Alaska
  2. Arizona
  3. California
  4. Colorado
  5. Connecticut
  6. Delaware
  7. Florida
  8. Illinois
  9. Maine
  10. Maryland
  11. Massachusetts
  12. Michigan
  13. Minnesota
  14. Missouri
  15. Montana
  16. Nebraska
  17. Nevada
  18. New Jersey
  19. New Mexico
  20. New York
  21. Ohio
  22. Rhode Island
  23. South Dakota
  24. Virginia
  25. Washington

NYU Stern School of Business professor and 'Adrift: America in 100 Charts' author Scott Galloway examines the U.S. economic future in his new book. video

Scott Galloway measures whether raising national minimum wage 'is worth it'

NYU Stern School of Business professor and 'Adrift: America in 100 Charts' author Scott Galloway examines the U.S. economic future in his new book.