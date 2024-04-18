Salmonella prompts Trader Joe's to recall basil sold in 29 states

Trader Joe's and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are warning consumers not to eat Infinite Herbs brand organic basil sold at Trader Joe's due to a salmonella outbreak.

The organic basil from Infinite Herbs was packaged in 2.5-ounce clamshell packaging and was sold at Trader Joe's stores in 29 states and the District of Columbia. The product is likely past its shelf life and should no longer be on store shelves.

Consumers who purchased organic basil from Trader Joe's should check their refrigerators and freezers and not eat 2.5-ounce packages of Infinite Herbs organic basil. If a consumer bought organic basil and removed it from packaging or froze it and can't tell if it was Infinite Herbs brand, the consumer should refrain from eating or using it and throw it away.

Trader Joe's has already removed all the Infinite Herbs organic basil packages from store shelves under the product recall , and the product should no longer be available for sale to customers. Infinite Herbs is cooperating with the FDA's investigation and agreed to initiate the voluntary recall.

Salmonella illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food and typically lasts four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Children under the age of 5, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections, the FDA explained.

People experiencing salmonella symptoms should contact a health care provider to report illness and receive care.

The recalled organic basil was sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The FDA reported 12 total illnesses and one hospitalization from the salmonella outbreak, with the last illness onset on April 2. Cases were reported in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Trader Joe's told FOX Business in a statement that "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and crew members. With this in mind, we do the daily work to make certain our products meet our stringent food safety expectations. We don't take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality."

"We value information and clear communication. Should a recall become necessary, we waste no time in providing our customers details. Our recall-related communications go well beyond regulatory requirements. We share news through in-store signs, on our website and through email alerts," Trader Joe's added.